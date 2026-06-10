'Wanted to Believe' Single Featuring Ramin Karimloo From BIG MAN: A NEW MUSICAL to be Released

The first single from the original stage work Big Man: A New Musical, currently in development, will release is first single “Wanted to Believe” in streaming and digital formats on Friday, June 19 to benefit the Alzheimer's Association (ALZ.org). The song is performed by Tony Award-nominated Broadway and West End star Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Funny Girl).

The musical features music by Billboard-charting songwriter Billy Recce (Little Black Book, Fowl Play), book and lyrics by Sheryl Berk (New York Times bestselling author), and arrangements by Lena Gabrielle (Five: The Parody Musical, ¡Americano!, Emojiland) and shawn gough (Pirates!, Little Dancer, Billy Elliot). To pre-save the song, click HERE.

“Wanted to Believe” is a central emotional moment in the show, sung by the character Brian who is primary caregiver to his 85-year-old father living with Alzheimer's. Timed to Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month this June, and released just ahead of Father's Day, the song underscores a son's enduring love for his father.

All proceeds from the single's $.99 download price on major music platforms, including iTunes and Amazon, will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 11 million Americans currently provide unpaid care for people living with Alzheimer's or other dementias, highlighting the scale and urgency of the caregiver experience.

Big Man: A New Musical pulls audiences into the inner world of a man living with Alzheimer's, where reality gives way to a dazzling 1960s Vegas fantasy. Blending the swagger of big band spectacle with raw, contemporary storytelling, the piece pushes musical theater into bold new territory: joyfully theatrical, musically eclectic, and emotionally unflinching.

The show is currently in active development with a veteran Broadway team, including director David Ruturra (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby, Beautiful, School of Rock).