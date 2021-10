A series of interlinked short comedic vignettes following the ins-and-outs of a typical New York family composed of a neurotic adjuct English professor (who may in fact be Moses) his wife, and their dead-pan son. Looking at the funny side of the artist's life, the death of American education and why won't the damn kids have some grandchildren already?

KASEY O'BRIEN Kasey O'Brien is an actor and filmmaker whose favorite roles include Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing, Cavale in Cowboy Mouth, Ann in Balm and Gilead, and Marcus in 10,000 Moor, an all-female adaptation of Titus Andronicus. As a writer/director, she currently has two short films playing at festivals. MFA from The New School, stay in touch at kaseyobriennyc.com

ZEN MANSLEY Zen has been acting on stage since the age of 7 and has performed in over a hundred plays. At Theater for the New City, Zen is best known for his production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, which he adapted, directed and played Scrooge in and has re-mounted at least 8 times. (We have all lost count!) Internationally, Zen is known for his voice acting on such cartoon shows as TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES among others. If you enjoy Zen's performance, you might want to log on to YouTube and find a video called DAVID ZEN MANSLEY CHARACTER REEL to see clips of him playing such characters as Scrooge, Richard III, Mr. Hyde and many more.

ARAD HOROVITS This is Arad Horovitz's Off-off-Broadwat debut.

FORREST GILLESPIE Forrest Gillespie is a writer and director who has been doing shows in nyc for twenty years and before that working in California, he has put up over 40 shows of his own writing, directed writing of others and co-founded a stage theater in California, and Spectacle Theater in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, a micro-cinema.

WALTER CORWIN Walter Corwin is a fixture at the Theater for the New City, where he has been staging his plays for the past 40 years. He has also had works performed at LaMama Etc., The Public Theater, The American Theater of Actors and on Clocktower Radio. He assisted Playwright Ed Bullins at the Public Theater and participated in The Actors Studio and The Herbert Berghof Studio

Tickets: $10 general admission $5 Seniors and Students (212) 254-1109 www.theaterforthenewcity.net

DETAILS:

Theater For the New City Crystal Field, Executive Director Presents

4 Plays and a Chorus

Written by Walter Corwin, Directed by Forrest Gillespie,

Featuring: Kasey O'Brian, Arad Horovitz, Zen Mansley

Oct.7 - 24, Thursday-Saturday 8pm, Sunday at 3pm