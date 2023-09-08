Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 8th, 2023

The cast of Harmony on Broadway meets the press, get a first glimpse at the new star of the Funny Girl tour and more!

Sep. 08, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 8, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Friday, September 8, 2023- Isabelle McCalla joins the cast of Shucked on Broadway

Photos: The Cast of HARMONY on Broadway Meets the Press at First Rehearsal
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of Harmony recently met the press at their first rehearsal and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the all new photos here!. (more...)

Video: FUNNY GIRL Tour's Katerina McCrimmon Sings 'Don't Rain On My Parade'
by Stephi Wild
See Katerina McCrimmon march her band out for the very first time singing 'Don't Rain on My Parade' from Funny Girl. (more...)

Words From The Wings: Chris Lanceley of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Shares Pre-Show Rituals and More!
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with Chris Lanceley from The Play That Goes Wrong

HADESTOWN Tour Will Welcome New Cast Members Next Month
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been announced for the upcoming third year of the North American Tour of Hadestown. Find out who is starring in the cast, and where to catch the show at a city near you!. (more...

Vincent Jamal Hooper Joins THE LION KING as 'Simba' This Month
by Stephi Wild
The Lion King will welcome Vincent Jamal Hooper as Simba beginning Tuesday, September 26. Learn more about Hooper and The Lion King here!. (more...)

Isabella McCalla Joins SHUCKED Earlier Than Planned
by Stephi Wild
Isabella McCalla made her debut in Shucked earlier than planned! McCalla was set to begin performances as Maizy on September 8, but made her debut on September 6, according to an Instagram post. (more...)

Stage Musical Inspired by Nashville's Bluebird Cafe in Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A new musical inspired by Nashville's Bluebird cafe, where artists including Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill played early in their careers, is being developed for the stage. . (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/3/2023.. (more...)      

Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten can currently be seen has been seen on the New York stage in the hit revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd. He has also been seen in the Encores! production of Parade as “Frankie Epps” and in the final Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen as “Jared Kleinman.” Matarazzo is best known for starring as “Dustin Henderson” in the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.” The show won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2017 SAG Awards. Gaten hails from New Jersey and started performing at the age of eight. A natural born performer, he began his career on Broadway starring in Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Benji) and Les Misérables (Gavroche), and he played “Jack” in the Hollywood Bowl revival of Into the Woods. Gaten can also be seen starring in the new film Honor Society on Paramount+.

Other birthdays on this date:

Justin Peck
Teal Wicks
 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Always look on the bright side of life!"

- Spamalot


