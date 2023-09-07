Photos: The Cast of HARMONY on Broadway Meets the Press at First Rehearsal

Rehearsals have begun for Harmony – the new, original musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle. Harmony previews begin Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.

The cast recently met the press at their first rehearsal and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the all new photos below!



Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, along with Warren Carlyle, welcomed the cast and creatives and acknowledged the many members of the company who are making their Broadway debuts with Harmony, including 5 of the 6 actors playing the Harmonists. The Harmonists, along with Chip Zien finished out the morning with a performance of the song “Stars in the Night.”



Today, Thursday, September 7th will mark the official opening of the box office at the Barrymore Theatre and fans will get to meet Barry and Bruce at 10 AM. They will be in the box office and the first 100 patrons will receive an autograph on their ticket.



Ghostlight Records released the full digital cast recording of the upcoming Broadway production on Thursday, August 31. The album is produced by Barry Manilow, with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas