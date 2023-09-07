Photos: The Cast of HARMONY on Broadway Meets the Press at First Rehearsal

Harmony previews begin Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.
POPULAR
Rehearsals have begun for Harmony – the new, original musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle. Harmony previews begin Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.
The cast recently met the press at their first rehearsal and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the all new photos below!
Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, along with Warren Carlyle, welcomed the cast and creatives and acknowledged the many members of the company who are making their Broadway debuts with Harmony, including 5 of the 6 actors playing the Harmonists. The Harmonists, along with Chip Zien finished out the morning with a performance of the song “Stars in the Night.”
Today, Thursday, September 7th will mark the official opening of the box office at the Barrymore Theatre and fans will get to meet Barry and Bruce at 10 AM. They will be in the box office and the first 100 patrons will receive an autograph on their ticket.
Ghostlight Records released the full digital cast recording of the upcoming Broadway production on Thursday, August 31. The album is produced by Barry Manilow, with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Bruce Sussman, Melissa Etheridge and Barry Manilow
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow
Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld
Director/Choreographer Warren Carlyle, Co-Composers Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman and Producer Ken Davenport
Allison Semmes, Sierra Boggess and Julie Benko
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen and Eric Peters
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen and Eric Peters
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Eric Peters
Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld
Danny Kornfeld and Warren Carlyle
Bruce Sussman and Stuart Zagnit
Danny Kornfeld and Bruce Sussman
Sierra Boggess and Julie Benko
Allison Semmes and company
Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Julie Benko and company
Warren Carlyle and Barry Manilow
Director/Choreographer Warren Carlyle
Producer Ken Davenport
Co-Composer Barry Manilow
Co-Composer/Lyrics Bruce Sussman
Co-Composer Barry Manilow and Co-Composer/Lyrics Bruce Sussman
Musical Director John O'Neill
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen and Eric Peters
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen and Eric Peters
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen and Eric Peters
Director/Choreographer Warren Carlyle, Co-Lighting Designer Jules Fisher and Co-Composer Barry Manilow
Prodocer Sandi Moran
Bruce Sussman and Producers Ken Davenport & Hunter Arnold
Sierra Boggess and Musical Director John O'Neill
Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier and Co-Lighting Designer Jules Fisher
Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier, Co-Costume Designer Linda Cho, Co-Costume Designer Ricky Lurie and Set Designer Beowulf Boritt
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Eric Peters
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You