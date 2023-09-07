Photos: The Cast of HARMONY on Broadway Meets the Press at First Rehearsal

Harmony previews begin Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Rehearsals have begun for Harmony – the new, original musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle. Harmony previews begin Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.

The cast recently met the press at their first rehearsal and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the all new photos below!
 
Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, along with Warren Carlyle, welcomed the cast and creatives and acknowledged the many members of the company who are making their Broadway debuts with Harmony, including 5 of the 6 actors playing the Harmonists. The Harmonists, along with Chip Zien finished out the morning with a performance of the song “Stars in the Night.”
 
Today, Thursday, September 7th will mark the official opening of the box office at the Barrymore Theatre and fans will get to meet Barry and Bruce at 10 AM.  They will be in the box office and the first 100 patrons will receive an autograph on their ticket.
 
Ghostlight Records released the full digital cast recording of the upcoming Broadway production on Thursday, August 31. The album is produced by Barry Manilow, with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Harmony
Bruce Sussman, Melissa Etheridge and Barry Manilow

Harmony
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow

Harmony
Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld

Harmony
Chip Zien and Danny Kornfeld

Harmony
Director/Choreographer Warren Carlyle, Co-Composers Barry Manilow & Bruce Sussman and Producer Ken Davenport

Harmony
Allison Semmes, Sierra Boggess and Julie Benko

Harmony
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen and Eric Peters

Harmony
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen and Eric Peters

Harmony
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Eric Peters

Harmony
Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld

Harmony
Danny Kornfeld and Warren Carlyle

Harmony
Bruce Sussman and Stuart Zagnit

Harmony
Chip Zien and Sierra Boggess

Harmony
Danny Kornfeld and Bruce Sussman

Harmony
Sierra Boggess and Chip Zien

Harmony
Sierra Boggess and Julie Benko

Harmony
Julie Benko

Harmony
Sierra Boggess

Harmony
Allison Semmes and company

Harmony
Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Julie Benko and company

Harmony
Warren Carlyle and Barry Manilow

Harmony
Director/Choreographer Warren Carlyle

Harmony
Producer Ken Davenport

Harmony
Co-Composer Barry Manilow

Harmony
Co-Composer/Lyrics Bruce Sussman

Harmony
Co-Composer Barry Manilow and Co-Composer/Lyrics Bruce Sussman

Harmony
Colin Freeman

Harmony
Musical Director John O'Neill

Harmony
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen and Eric Peters

Harmony
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen and Eric Peters

Harmony
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Chip Zien, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen and Eric Peters

Harmony
Director/Choreographer Warren Carlyle, Co-Lighting Designer Jules Fisher and Co-Composer Barry Manilow

Harmony
Prodocer Sandi Moran

Harmony
Bruce Sussman and Producers Ken Davenport & Hunter Arnold

Harmony
Sierra Boggess and Musical Director John O'Neill

Harmony
Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier and Co-Lighting Designer Jules Fisher

Harmony
Sound Designer Dan Moses Schreier, Co-Costume Designer Linda Cho, Co-Costume Designer Ricky Lurie and Set Designer Beowulf Boritt

Harmony
Blake Roman, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Barry Manilow, Bruce Sussman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Eric Peters



