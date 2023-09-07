Stage Musical Inspired by Nashville's Bluebird Cafe in Development

Deadline has reported that a new musical inspired by Nashville's Bluebird cafe, where artists including Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill played early in their careers, is being developed for the stage.

The work is being developed by Something Rotten! co-creator Wayne Kirkpatrick and songwriter/producer Don Chaffer.

Kirkpatrick said in a statement:

"To have the opportunity to tell the Nashville songwriter’s story within a theatrical setting is, for me, the best of both worlds... Don and I have created a parallel world to the real world that we know and love. This is truly a passion project for us. We have lived the songwriter’s life for over 30 years. It is our community and lifeblood, and we feel honored and fortunate to be a part of it."

The Bluebird Cafe is reportedly where Taylor Swift was discovered by future Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta. A 2018 documentary titled Bluebird featured Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and many more.

On their website, The Bluebird states, "On any given night, artists such as LeAnn Rimes, Maren Morris, and Phil Vassar mingle with writers such as Marcus Hummon (Bless the Broken Road/Rascal Flatts), Allen Shamblin, (I Can’t Make You Love Me/Bonnie Raitt), Matraca Berg (Strawberry Wine/Deana Carter, Hilary Lindsey (Jesus Take the Wheel/Carrie Underwood) and Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear (Before He Cheats/Carrie Underwood). A typical nightly performance consists of three or four songwriters seated in the center of the room (our signature In The Round format) where the writers take turns sharing their songs and stories behind the songs. It is an experience that few forget, and one that reflects why Nashville is known as Music City."

