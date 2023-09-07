Stage Musical Inspired by Nashville's Bluebird Cafe in Development

The work is being developed by Something Rotten! co-creator Wayne Kirkpatrick and songwriter/producer Don Chaffer.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 3 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!

Stage Musical Inspired by Nashville's Bluebird Cafe in Development Deadline has reported that a new musical inspired by Nashville's Bluebird cafe, where artists including Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill played early in their careers, is being developed for the stage. 

Read the full story HERE

The work is being developed by Something Rotten! co-creator Wayne Kirkpatrick and songwriter/producer Don Chaffer.

Kirkpatrick said in a statement: 

"To have the opportunity to tell the Nashville songwriter’s story within a theatrical setting is, for me, the best of both worlds... Don and I have created a parallel world to the real world that we know and love. This is truly a passion project for us. We have lived the songwriter’s life for over 30 years. It is our community and lifeblood, and we feel honored and fortunate to be a part of it."

The Bluebird Cafe is reportedly where Taylor Swift was discovered by future Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta. A 2018 documentary titled Bluebird featured Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and many more. 

On their website, The Bluebird states, "On any given night, artists such as LeAnn Rimes, Maren Morris, and Phil Vassar mingle with writers such as Marcus Hummon (Bless the Broken Road/Rascal Flatts), Allen Shamblin, (I Can’t Make You Love Me/Bonnie Raitt), Matraca Berg (Strawberry Wine/Deana Carter, Hilary Lindsey (Jesus Take the Wheel/Carrie Underwood) and Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear (Before He Cheats/Carrie Underwood).  A typical nightly performance consists of three or four songwriters seated in the center of the room (our signature In The Round format) where the writers take turns sharing their songs and stories behind the songs. It is an experience that few forget, and one that reflects why Nashville is known as Music City."

Check out the full story HERE



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Broadway World Game Tony Awards Trivia


RELATED STORIES

1
The Museum of Broadway Extends Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO Photo
The Museum of Broadway Extends Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO

ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, has been extended through October 30 at Museum of Broadway. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Full Cast Set for The Avett Brothers SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage Photo
Full Cast Set for The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has revealed full cast and creative team for Swept Away. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Photos: STARS IN THE HOUSE Raises $55,000 During Labor Day Special Photo
Photos: STARS IN THE HOUSE Raises $55,000 During Labor Day Special

The Stars In The House Labor Day Special that was presented on Monday, September 4 by SiriusXM’s Seth Rudetsky, his husband, Broadway producer James Wesley and Entertainment Community Fund Chair Annette Bening has raised more than $55,000 so far. See photos from the event!

4
New Cast Members Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour Photo
New Cast Members Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour

Exciting news for fans of JAGGED LITTLE PILL! The North American tour of the Broadway musical has added three talented performers to its cast. Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley, and Teralin Jones will be joining the production. Learn where the show is playing and how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Full Cast & Creative Team Set for The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena StageFull Cast & Creative Team Set for The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
Photos: STARS IN THE HOUSE Raises More Than $55,000 During Labor Day SpecialPhotos: STARS IN THE HOUSE Raises More Than $55,000 During Labor Day Special
Julie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley & Teralin Jones Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American TourJulie Reiber, Benjamin Eakeley & Teralin Jones Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL North American Tour
Dan DeLuca, Sally Struthers, Jen Cody & More to Star in TOOTSIE at Ogunquit PlayhouseDan DeLuca, Sally Struthers, Jen Cody & More to Star in TOOTSIE at Ogunquit Playhouse

Videos

Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman' Video
Exclusive: Rhythm of Life' From 'A Collective Cy: Jeff Harnar Sings Cy Coleman'
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
CHICAGO

Recommended For You