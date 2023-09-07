Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 7th, 2023

Tituss Burgess is the newest master of ceremonies at Moulin Rouge!, Waitress is headed to the big screen and more!

Sep. 07, 2023

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 7, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Thursday, September 7, 2023- Purlie Victorious begins Broadway previews
Friday, September 8, 2023- Isabelle McCalla joins the cast of Shucked on Broadway

Tituss Burgess to Return to Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Yes he can, can, can! Powerhouse Tituss Burgess' will return to Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL! (more...)

Jessica Lange, Jim Parsons, Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Lead Paula Vogel's MOTHER PLAY on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
The world premiere of MOTHER PLAY, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel and directed by Tina Landau is coming to Broadway boasting a star-studded cast! We have all the details on who will star in the new play!. (more...)

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
by Michael Major
Sara Bareilles' “Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! is headed to a theater near you! Gte full details on where and when the movie musical is 'opening up' near you!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Meet the Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
By: Stephi Wild
The first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by legendary Ossie Davis will officially open on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre. Meet the cast!

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada
by Stephi Wild
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Find out who is joining the previously announced Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada!. (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/3/2023.. (more...)     

THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song
by Michael Major
The live action remake of The Little Mermaid is headed to Disney+ and subscribers will be able to access special bonus content! Find out more! (more...

Video: Watch Brian d'Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Starring Emily Blunt & Chris Evans
by Michael Major
Watch Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James in the new teaser for video for Pain Hustlers, a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. (more...)

Jerry Zaks

Jerry Zaks is the winner of four Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and an Obie Award. Mr. Zaks directed many Broadway shows including Sister Act, Guys and Dolls, Six Degrees of Separation, Lend Me a Tenor, House of Blue Leaves, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Anything Goes, La Cage aux Folles, Little Shop of Horrors and more. Mr. Zaks received SDC's Mr. Abbott Award for lifetime achievement and an honorary doctorate of fine arts from his alma mater, Dartmouth College. Mr. Zaks is a 2013 inductee to the Theater Hall of Fame.

Other birthdays on this day include:

J. Smith Cameron
Buddy Holly
Diane Warren 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"If you know what you want, then you go and you find it and you get it."

-Into the Woods


