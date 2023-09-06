Video: Watch Brian d'Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Starring Emily Blunt & Chris Evans

The film will begin streaming on October 27 following a limited theatrical run starting on October 20.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Say 'I Do'! At Labor Day Weekend Wedding Photo 4 Kristin Chenoweth & Josh Bryant Say 'I Do'! At Labor Day Weekend Wedding

Netflix
Click Here for More on Netflix

Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James is featured in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's Pain Hustlers. The film will begin streaming on October 27 following a limited theatrical run starting on October 20.

The film follows Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), a blue-collar single mom who just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices.

Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, and Willie Raysor.

Based on the book by Evan Hughes, the film was written by Wells Tower. It was executive produced by Emily Blunt, Mark Moran, Yvonne Walcott-Yates, Lewis Taylor, and Ben Everard.

James is a three-time Tony nominated actor (Something Rotten, Shrek the Musical, and Sweet Smell of Success) who just completed star studded run of the Broadway revival of Into The Woods as The Baker. He is nominated for a 2023 Independent Spirit Award in the category of Best Supporting Performance for his work in the critically acclaimed independent film The Cathedral currently available on MUBI. 

In 2015, he originated the role of King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton Off-Broadway and reprised the role on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include The Ferryman, Next to Normal, The Apple Tree, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Titanic, Carousel, Blood Brothers and others. Brian starred in the Best Picture Oscar®-winning film Spotlight (2016), the Oscar nominated West Side Story (2021), and more.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:






RELATED STORIES

1
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Stars in LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Stars in LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Trailer

Cynthia Erivo joins Idris Elba in the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun. The film is an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film. It also stars Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk. Watch the new video trailer now!

2
Photos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWN Photo
Photos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWN

Check out photos from season five of The Crown featuring a new cast led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. The photos feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'
NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in NovemberNCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November
Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'
Wolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New AlbumWolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New Album

Videos

Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SHUCKED

Recommended For You