Video: Watch Brian d'Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Starring Emily Blunt & Chris Evans

Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James is featured in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's Pain Hustlers. The film will begin streaming on October 27 following a limited theatrical run starting on October 20.

The film follows Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), a blue-collar single mom who just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices.

Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, and Willie Raysor.

Based on the book by Evan Hughes, the film was written by Wells Tower. It was executive produced by Emily Blunt, Mark Moran, Yvonne Walcott-Yates, Lewis Taylor, and Ben Everard.

James is a three-time Tony nominated actor (Something Rotten, Shrek the Musical, and Sweet Smell of Success) who just completed star studded run of the Broadway revival of Into The Woods as The Baker. He is nominated for a 2023 Independent Spirit Award in the category of Best Supporting Performance for his work in the critically acclaimed independent film The Cathedral currently available on MUBI.

In 2015, he originated the role of King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton Off-Broadway and reprised the role on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include The Ferryman, Next to Normal, The Apple Tree, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Titanic, Carousel, Blood Brothers and others. Brian starred in the Best Picture Oscar®-winning film Spotlight (2016), the Oscar nominated West Side Story (2021), and more.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:



