Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the complete cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.



Joining previously announced Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Jeremy Jordan (Broadway: Newsies, Waitress, American Son) as Jay Gatsby and two-time Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Eva Noblezada (Broadway: Hadestown, Miss Saigon) as Daisy Buchanan will be Sara Chase (TV: “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Broadway: First Date; Paper Mill: Godspell) as Myrtle Wilson, Stanley W. Mathis (Broadway: Jelly’s Last Jam, Kiss Me, Kate; Paper Mill: Cinderella) as Meyer Wolfsheim, Samantha Pauly (Broadway: Six The Musical; West End: Evita) as Jordan Baker, Noah J. Ricketts (Broadway: Disney’s Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Nick Carraway, Paul Whitty (Broadway: Camelot, Come From Away) as George Wilson and John Zdrojeski (Broadway: Good Night, Oscar; Off-Broadway: Heroes of the Fourth Turning) as Tom Buchanan.



The cast will also feature Lauryn Adams, Raymond Edward Baynard, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Austin Colby, Colin Cunliffe, Natalie Charle Ellis, Curtis Holland, Brianna Kim, Dariana Mullen, Pascal Pastrana, Mariah Reives, Julio Rey, Dan Rosales, Maya Sistruck, Jake Trammel, Jake Urban, Tanairi Vazquez and Katie Webber.



Fitzgerald’s novel has fascinated and captivated readers since its publication in 1925. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby (Jordan) will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Noblezada), a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions, and longings boil, and then erupt – spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them.



The highly anticipated production will play October 12-November 12, 2023 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). Opening night is Sunday, October 22. Tickets are available now at the Paper Mill Playhouse website.



The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production will be choreographed by Dominique Kelley (Television: “Dancing with the Stars,” “The Masked Singer”). Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Mr. Howland. Daniel Edmonds (Shucked, Paradise Square) is Music Director.



The Great Gatsby features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III (Broadway: The Cottage, Spamalot), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Broadway: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Harmony; Paper Mill: Chasing Rainbows), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Broadway: Spamalot), sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Book of Mormon), hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe (Broadway: Hamilton, MJ: The Musical) and Rachael Geier, and fight and intimacy direction by Rocío Mendez (Broadway: POTUS, Ain’t No Mo’). The production stage manager is Brian Bogin. Casting is by C12 Casting.



The Great Gatsby is produced by special arrangement with Chunsoo Shin, award-winning Korean theater producer and OD Company president.

Cast Biographies

Jeremy Jordan (Jay Gatsby) is best known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies on Broadway, as well as his many roles on television including series regulars on CW’s "Supergirl”, NBC’s “Smash” and Disney’s “Tangled.” He recently reprised the role of Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors, having helped re-open it in September of 2021. Most recently, Jeremy can be seen as tenacious record industry giant, Neil Bogart, in the feature film Spinning Gold. Other films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, American Son with Kerry Washington, and Newsies live on stage. Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son, and Rock of Ages. He has guest starred on numerous television shows, including “The Flash,” “Elementary” and “Law and Order: SVU.” Jeremy’s concerts and cabaret shows have won awards and acclaim worldwide. He is also the lead singer of “Age of Madness,” a new rock band which launched last year.

Eva Noblezada (Daisy Buchanan) was recently featured in the Amblin feature Easter Sunday and as the lead in the Apple TV+ animated film Luck. Previously, she starred for director Diane Paragas in the acclaimed Sony Pictures film Yellow Rose. She won a Grammy Award and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was Eva’s second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role of Miss Saigon in 2017. She also starred in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London as well as in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables.

Sara Chase (Myrtle Wilson) is best known as mole woman Cyndee Pokorny on the hit Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Kimmy Schmidt: The Interactive Special.” She returns to Paper Mill fifteen years after her debut in Godspell. Broadway: First Date (original Broadway cast recording). Off Broadway: The Toxic Avenger (original cast recording). Other credits: “The Office,” “Arrested Development,” “The Other Guys.” Sara is an award-winning Peeps diorama artist whose work will be on display next spring in NYC. Training: Upright Citizens Brigade/Boston University. Instagram: @sarachase_

Stanley W. Mathis (Meyer Wolfsheim) appeared in Paper Mill’s 2005 production of Cinderella. Broadway: Oh, Kay!; Jelly’s Last Jam; The Lion King; Kiss Me, Kate; You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown; Wonderful Town; Nice Work If You Can Get It; The Book of Mormon. He has performed nationally and internationally from the Bermuda Theater Festival to The Royal Court Theatre in London. Television: “Law & Order,” “Gossip Girl,” NBC’s “Rise.” Film: Magic Sticks, Dark Streets, Brother to Brother, Steve McQueen’s Shame. Stanley just finished an acclaimed run of Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago.

Samantha Pauly (Jordan Baker). Broadway: Six: The Musical, originated the role of Katherine Howard (Drama Desk Award, Grammy nominee). West End: Eva Perón in Jamie Lloyd’s critically acclaimed revival of Evita (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination). National Tours: Bat Out of Hell (Valkyrie). Regional: Rent as Mimi (Broadway Sacramento), Six as Katherine Howard (Joseph Jefferson Award), Evita as Eva Perón, Honeymoon in Vegas as Betsy Nolan, (Marriott Theatre), Hairspray as Amber Von Tussle, Elf: The Musical as Jovie (Paramount Theatre), many more. TV: “Chicago PD” (NBC). Represented by Stewart Talent and Lohne Graham Management. Instagram and TikTok: @sampauly

Noah J. Ricketts (Nick Carraway). Paper Mill debut! Broadway: Kristoff in Disney’s Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Off-Broadway: Omar in To My Girls (Second Stage Theater). Regional: Michael in Tick, Tick...Boom! (Bucks County Playhouse). Television credits include the breakout role of Frankie in the highly anticipated Showtime series “Fellow Travelers,” Kai in “American Gods” (Starz), “High Fidelity” (Hulu), and “Christmas Déjà Vu” (BET). His film work includes the horror comedy Summoning Sylvia, The Sixth Borough, and The Fiji Incentive. In concert: Houston Symphony, Kentucky Opera, Stage Entertainment Russia. BFA: CCM. Instagram: @noahjrkts

Paul Whitty (George Wilson). Paper Mill Playhouse debut Broadway: Camelot, Come From Away, Once, Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Amélie, The Full Monty. Off-Broadway: Once, Bayonets of Angst, Violet, Twelfth Night. Regional: Pittsburgh CLO, Muny, Old Globe, A.R.T., Berkeley Rep, CTG, Actors Theatre, Two River, Le Petit. Film/TV: “Come From Away,” Song One, “Law & Order: SVU,” “FBI: Most Wanted.” BFA, UNCSA. For the ladies of my life: Katie, Amelie, Robin, and Franny.

John Zdrojeski (Tom Buchanan). Pronunciation: “struh-JE(H)-ski.” Broadway: Good Night, Oscar. Off-Broadway: Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons—Obie Special Citation); Before We’re Gone (13th Street Theatre); Monster (Potomac Theatre Project). Regional: Good Night, Oscar (Goodman); Romeo and Juliet (Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and Huntington Theatre Company); 10x10 New Play Festival (Barrington Stage Company). Film/TV: The Breakdown Parables, “Evil,” “Billions,” “The Code,” “Madam Secretary.” A singer-songwriter as well whose debut album, Misters, was released in December 2022 and is available on all streaming services. Education: Boston University (BFA) and NYU (MFA). Instagram: @johnzdrojeski