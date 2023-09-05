Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

BWW correspondent Richie Ridge chats with Moulin Rouge! star Casey Cott, Lili Thomas will join the cast of Chicago on Broadway and more!

Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore Photo 2 Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center Photo 4 Neil Patrick Harris Will Direct TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  September 5, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Thursday, September 7, 2023- Purlie Victorious begins Broadway previews
Friday, September 8, 2023- Isabelle McCalla joins the cast of Shucked on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
BWW correspondent Richard Ridge chats with Moulin Rouge's new star Casey Cott about making his Broadway debut, what its like starring in such a spectacular (pun intended) musical, and so much more!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

CHICAGO to Welcome Lili Thomas as Matron 'Mama' Morton This Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz
CHICAGO on Broadway will welcome Lili Thomas as Matron 'Mama' Morton, making her the first Asian-American actress to play the role on Broadway! (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Annette Bening, Jason Alexander, Jean Smart & More to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Labor Day Special
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Annette Bening, Jason Alexander, Jean Smart, and other celebrated actors will join Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for a star-studded live streaming Labor Day Special. Tune in for an unforgettable performance and support a great cause.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory Theater
by A.A. Cristi
Journey back to 1971 Chicago, when Black entrepreneur and radio DJ Don Cornelius transformed the pop culture landscape with the television dance program, Soul Train! Get your first look at Quentin Earl Darrington and more in this world premiere musical!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Starring Nicole Scherzinger
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard starring pop icon Nicole Scherzinger. Get a first look at the cast, find out how to get tickets, and more!. (more...
 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Broadway Licensing Group Acquires HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Amateur Licensing Rights for School Productions
By: A.A. Cristi
Bring the magic to a school near you! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the award-winning record-breaking hit play, will be available for licensing to high school and secondary school theatre programs worldwide starting in 2024!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/27/2023.. (more...)    

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More
by Michael Major
From a new Prime Video film starring Bette Midler to the new cast recording of Sweeney Todd, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"“Never let ‘em tell you who you ought to be. Just be. With dignity. Celebrate yourself triumphantly.”

- Kinky Boots



RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Cassie Silva to Become SIX Universal Alternate for Broadway and North American TourCassie Silva to Become SIX Universal Alternate for Broadway and North American Tour
Swing Callum Bell Saves Performance of GUYS & DOLLS at The Bridge Theatre by Stepping Into Lead RoleSwing Callum Bell Saves Performance of GUYS & DOLLS at The Bridge Theatre by Stepping Into Lead Role
FUNNY GIRL Breaks Box Office Record Again in Final WeekFUNNY GIRL Breaks Box Office Record Again in Final Week
Sara Jean Ford will Bring THE AGING INGENUE to the Green Room 42Sara Jean Ford will Bring THE AGING INGENUE to the Green Room 42

Videos

Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You