Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

BWW correspondent Richie Ridge chats with Moulin Rouge! star Casey Cott, Lili Thomas will join the cast of Chicago on Broadway and more!
It is September 5, 2023
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet:
Thursday, September 7, 2023- Purlie Victorious begins Broadway previews
Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
CHICAGO to Welcome Lili Thomas as Matron 'Mama' Morton This Month
Annette Bening, Jason Alexander, Jean Smart & More to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Labor Day Special
Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory Theater
by A.A. Cristi
Journey back to 1971 Chicago, when Black entrepreneur and radio DJ Don Cornelius transformed the pop culture landscape with the television dance program, Soul Train! Get your first look at Quentin Earl Darrington and more in this world premiere musical!
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Starring Nicole Scherzinger
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard starring pop icon Nicole Scherzinger. Get a first look at the cast, find out how to get tickets, and more!. (more...)
Broadway Licensing Group Acquires HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Amateur Licensing Rights for School Productions
By: A.A. Cristi
Bring the magic to a school near you! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the award-winning record-breaking hit play, will be available for licensing to high school and secondary school theatre programs worldwide starting in 2024!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/27/2023.. (more...)
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More
by Michael Major
From a new Prime Video film starring Bette Midler to the new cast recording of Sweeney Todd, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"“Never let ‘em tell you who you ought to be. Just be. With dignity. Celebrate yourself triumphantly.”
- Kinky Boots
