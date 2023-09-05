Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 5th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 5, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Thursday, September 7, 2023- Purlie Victorious begins Broadway previews

Friday, September 8, 2023- Isabelle McCalla joins the cast of Shucked on Broadway

Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

BWW correspondent Richard Ridge chats with Moulin Rouge's new star Casey Cott about making his Broadway debut, what its like starring in such a spectacular (pun intended) musical, and so much more!. (more...)

CHICAGO to Welcome Lili Thomas as Matron 'Mama' Morton This Month

by Chloe Rabinowitz

CHICAGO on Broadway will welcome Lili Thomas as Matron 'Mama' Morton, making her the first Asian-American actress to play the role on Broadway! (more...)

Annette Bening, Jason Alexander, Jean Smart & More to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Labor Day Special

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Annette Bening, Jason Alexander, Jean Smart, and other celebrated actors will join Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for a star-studded live streaming Labor Day Special. Tune in for an unforgettable performance and support a great cause.. (more...)

Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory Theater

by A.A. Cristi

Journey back to 1971 Chicago, when Black entrepreneur and radio DJ Don Cornelius transformed the pop culture landscape with the television dance program, Soul Train! Get your first look at Quentin Earl Darrington and more in this world premiere musical!

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Starring Nicole Scherzinger

by Stephi Wild

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard starring pop icon Nicole Scherzinger. Get a first look at the cast, find out how to get tickets, and more!. (more...)



Broadway Licensing Group Acquires HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Amateur Licensing Rights for School Productions

By: A.A. Cristi

Bring the magic to a school near you! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the award-winning record-breaking hit play, will be available for licensing to high school and secondary school theatre programs worldwide starting in 2024!

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/27/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/27/2023.. (more...)

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More

by Michael Major

From a new Prime Video film starring Bette Midler to the new cast recording of Sweeney Todd, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!