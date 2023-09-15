Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 15, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
POPULAR
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 15, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Friday, September 15, 2023 - Gutenberg! the Musical begins previews on Broadway
|
Lincoln Center Theater Will Bring UNCLE VANYA to Broadway with New Translation by Heidi Schreck
|
Photos: THE COTTAGE Star Eric McCormack Unveils Sardi's Caricature
|
Video: Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Full Cast Revealed for PAL JOEY at New York City Center Featuring Glover, Ashmanskas, Devine & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
NEW YORK CITY CENTER has unveiled the complete cast for the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, will head the cast of an all-new production of “Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse. (more...)
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
by Stephi Wild
The cast has been set for the upcoming 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Find out who is starring in the production and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/10/23
See all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/10/2023. (more)
Video: Watch a New Trailer for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at a new trailer for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway below!
Deidre Goodwin
Deidre Goodwin's Broadway appearances include A Chorus Line (Shelia) and Chicago (Velma). She has appeared on film in Chicago, Every Little Step, and Ocean's 8. Her television work includes appearances in Chicago Med, Pose, and 30 Rock. She has directed and choreographed productions of Dreamgirls, Smokey Joe's Café, A Chorus Line, And the World Goes 'Round and No Strings.
Other birthdays on this day include:
Tommy Lee Jones
Josh Charles
Warren Fitzgerald
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Anything you do, let it come from you. Then it will be new. Give us more to see."
- Sunday in the Park with George
Play Broadway Games
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You