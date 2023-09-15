Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 15, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 15, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Friday, September 15, 2023 - Gutenberg! the Musical begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, September 17, 2023 - Swing State opens at Minetta Lane Theater

Lincoln Center Theater Will Bring UNCLE VANYA to Broadway with New Translation by Heidi Schreck

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This spring, Lincoln Center Theater will produce Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA, featuring a new translation by Heidi Schreck, directed by Lila Neugebauer. Learn more about the production!. (more...)

Photos: THE COTTAGE Star Eric McCormack Unveils Sardi's Caricature

by Jennifer Broski

Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack had something to celebrate at Sardi's. The stage and screen star received a caricature at a ceremony surrounded by friends and castmates of The Cottage. Check out photos from inside the special day.. (more...)

Full Cast Revealed for PAL JOEY at New York City Center Featuring Glover, Ashmanskas, Devine & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

NEW YORK CITY CENTER has unveiled the complete cast for the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Frankie Grande Will Lead THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, will head the cast of an all-new production of “Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse. (more...)

Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!

by Stephi Wild

The cast has been set for the upcoming 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Find out who is starring in the production and how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/10/23

See all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 9/10/2023. (more)

Video: Watch a New Trailer for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at a new trailer for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway below!

Deidre Goodwin

Deidre Goodwin's Broadway appearances include A Chorus Line (Shelia) and Chicago (Velma). She has appeared on film in Chicago, Every Little Step, and Ocean's 8. Her television work includes appearances in Chicago Med, Pose, and 30 Rock. She has directed and choreographed productions of Dreamgirls, Smokey Joe's Café, A Chorus Line, And the World Goes 'Round and No Strings.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Tommy Lee Jones

Josh Charles

Warren Fitzgerald

