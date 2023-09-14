Video: Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway

The DeVitos are coming to Broadway! After starring opposite Mark Ruffalo and Tony Shalhoub in 2017's The Price, Danny DeVito returns to the stage this fall in the world premiere of I Need That by Theresa Rebeck. This time, he shares the spotlight with his daughter, Lucy.

"I'm really looking forward to being back at Roundabout and at the American Airlines Theatre," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "To be with Lucy... it's gonna be fun. It will be great to be up there."

"This is like a dream come true for me," Lucy added. "And to get to make my Broadway debut with my father is unbelievable. I keep pinching myself!"

Sam (Danny DeVito) doesn’t get out much. Actually, he doesn’t get out at all, opting instead for the safety of his house in the company of his things—his many, many things. But when a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction, he’s forced to reckon with what’s trash, what’s treasure, and whether we can ever know the difference between the two.