Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12th, 2023

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Jaja's African Hair Braiding begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 - The stars of I Need That on Broadway meet the press

Friday, September 15, 2023 - Gutenberg! the Musical begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, September 17, 2023 - Swing State opens at Minetta Lane Theater

Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre Club

Academy Award-nominee & Critic’s Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams will make her Broadway debut in Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Mary Jane written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, starring and directed by Anne Kauffman. (more...)

Video: Carnegie Mellon University's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education

BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge checks in with the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner, Jason Zembuch Young!. (more...)

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List

We're falling into fall with a great Broadway read! This season, Broadway's best have put pen to paper to turn out theatre page-turners of every kind. From theatre biographies to theatre fiction; theatre books for kids to theatre history; check out our collection of 21 new Broadway books for every theatre lover's fall reading list.

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.. (more...)

Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams & Joshua Henry to Perform at New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala

Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams and Joshua Henry will perform at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala on Thursday, October 5, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.. (more...)

Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024

A casting notice has been released for the Broadway production of Lempicka, which notes that the musical will go into rehearsals in January and open in New York in March.. (more...)

Video: How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their New Children's Book

Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel and her sister, acclaimed writer and teacher Cara Mentzel, have released their new lyrical picture book, Proud Mouse. See their appearance on Good Morning America.

