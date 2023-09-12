Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 12, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 12, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Jaja's African Hair Braiding begins previews on Broadway
Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre Club
Video: Carnegie Mellon University's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
by BWW Awards
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.. (more...)
Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams & Joshua Henry to Perform at New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams and Joshua Henry will perform at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala on Thursday, October 5, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.. (more...)
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
by Joshua Wright
A casting notice has been released for the Broadway production of Lempicka, which notes that the musical will go into rehearsals in January and open in New York in March.. (more...)
Video: How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their New Children's Book
By: Michael Major
Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel and her sister, acclaimed writer and teacher Cara Mentzel, have released their new lyrical picture book, Proud Mouse. See their appearance on Good Morning America.
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Screen Actors Guild Award and an NAACP Image Award. Additional film credits include Sex and the City, Secret Life of Bees, Winnie Mandela, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, and Black Nativity. Her highly acclaimed album, JHUD, dropped this past fall in the top 10 on Billboard's Top 200. Just prior, she released singles including the recently Grammy-nominated "It's Your World," featuring R. Kelly; "He Ain't Goin' Nowhere," featuring Iggy Azaelea; "I Can't Describe," produced by Pharrell and featuring TI; and "Walk It Out," featuring Timbaland. Most recently, Hudson was featured on Gorgon City's chart topping track, "Go All Night," off their new album, Sirens. Hudson's 2008 debut album went Platinum and entered Billboard's Top 200 at No. 2 thus marking the biggest first week sales for an R&B female entry since 2004. The album was nominated for four Grammys and won for "Best R&B Album." In 2009, Hudson released her sophomore album, I Remember Me which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 and R&B Albums charts and has since been certified Gold in the U.S.
Other birthdays on this day include:
Alfie Allen
Peter Scolari
Jennifer Nettles
