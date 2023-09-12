Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 12, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours

Sep. 12, 2023

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  September 12, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Jaja's African Hair Braiding begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 - The stars of I Need That on Broadway meet the press
Friday, September 15, 2023 - Gutenberg! the Musical begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, September 17, 2023 - Swing State opens at Minetta Lane Theater

Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre Club
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Academy Award-nominee & Critic’s Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams will make her Broadway debut in Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Mary Jane written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog, starring  and directed by Anne Kauffman. (more...)

Video: Carnegie Mellon University's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
by BroadwayWorld TV
BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge checks in with the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner, Jason Zembuch Young!. (more...)

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
By: BWW News Desk
We're falling into fall with a great Broadway read! This season, Broadway's best have put pen to paper to turn out theatre page-turners of every kind. From theatre biographies to theatre fiction; theatre books for kids to theatre history; check out our collection of 21 new Broadway books for every theatre lover's fall reading list.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
by BWW Awards
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.. (more...

Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams & Joshua Henry to Perform at New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams and Joshua Henry will perform at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala on Thursday, October 5, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.. (more...

Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
by Joshua Wright
A casting notice has been released for the Broadway production of Lempicka, which notes that the musical will go into rehearsals in January and open in New York in March.. (more...

Video: How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their New Children's Book
By: Michael Major
Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel and her sister, acclaimed writer and teacher Cara Mentzel, have released their new lyrical picture book, Proud Mouse. See their appearance on Good Morning America. 

 Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Screen Actors Guild Award and an NAACP Image Award. Additional film credits include Sex and the City, Secret Life of Bees, Winnie Mandela, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, and Black Nativity. Her highly acclaimed album, JHUD, dropped this past fall in the top 10 on Billboard's Top 200. Just prior, she released singles including the recently Grammy-nominated "It's Your World," featuring R. Kelly; "He Ain't Goin' Nowhere," featuring Iggy Azaelea; "I Can't Describe," produced by Pharrell and featuring TI; and "Walk It Out," featuring Timbaland. Most recently, Hudson was featured on Gorgon City's chart topping track, "Go All Night," off their new album, Sirens. Hudson's 2008 debut album went Platinum and entered Billboard's Top 200 at No. 2 thus marking the biggest first week sales for an R&B female entry since 2004. The album was nominated for four Grammys and won for "Best R&B Album." In 2009, Hudson released her sophomore album, I Remember Me which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 and R&B Albums charts and has since been certified Gold in the U.S.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Alfie Allen
Peter Scolari
Jennifer Nettles

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Unlimited, my future is unlimited."

-Wicked


Recommended For You