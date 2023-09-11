Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre Club

Manhattan Theatre Club will present the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (A Doll’s House, 4000 Miles), starring Academy Award® nominee & Critic’s Choice Award Winner Rachel McAdams and directed by Anne Kauffman (The Sign in Sydney Brustein’s Window).



Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams stars in the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog (4000 Miles, the recent Tony-nominated adaptation of A Doll’s House). Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?

Lynne Meadow said, “I’m thrilled and very proud to be bringing this moving and heroic story of human experience by one of our great American playwrights to a Broadway stage following its acclaimed run off-Broadway in 2017, which was also directed by the brilliant Anne Kauffman. I’m equally pleased and honored to give Rachel McAdams her Broadway debut after audiences have enjoyed her many renowned performances on film. As a great fan of all three of these fabulous artists, I so look forward to sharing Mary Jane with our audiences.”



Mary Jane will begin previews on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).



Additional casting, the opening night date and creative team for Mary Jane will be announced soon.

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB. Meadow was joined in summer 2023 by Chris Jennings, MTC’s new Executive Director. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented over five decades of award-winning theatrical productions, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most promising new as well as seasoned, accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important corollary to MTC’s work, reaching thousands of students and educators worldwide each season.



Since its beginnings on East 73rd Street in New York City, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase theatre into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning producing companies, creating over 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. MTC productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. MTC has homes on Broadway at its Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity. For more information, please visit Click Here.



TICKETING INFORMATION

Joining MTC’s season of plays is easy! Just call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or go to Click Here. Single tickets for Mary Jane will go on sale Friday, December 1, 2023.

RACHEL McADAMS

(Mary Jane). Academy Award nominated Rachel McAdams' transformative performances have established her as one of Hollywood's most sought-after and respected actors. Films: adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret; Game Night alongside Jason Bateman and Kyle Chandler; Sebastián Lelio’s Disobedience, co-starring opposite Rachel Weisz; starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Tilda Swinton, Mads Mikkelsen and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Scott Derrickson’s Marvel film, Doctor Strange; Dr. Christine Palmer opposite Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi; Thomas McCarthy’s critically acclaimed Spotlight, alongside Michael Keaton and Mark Ruffalo (Oscar Nom, Critics’ Choice Award Nom, Screen Actors’ Guild Award Nom); Woody Allen's Midnight In Paris (SAG nomination) opposite Owen Wilson, Kathy Bates, Adrien Brody, Marion Cotillard, Carla Bruni, and Michael Sheen; Irene Adler in Sherlock Homes: A Game of Shadows opposite Robert Downey Jr.; The Little Prince opposite Jeff Bridges, Paul Rudd, and Benicio del Toro; Anton Corbijn's A Most Wanted Man opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright and Willem Dafoe; Cameron Crowe’s Aloha opposite Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone; She played Sigrit Ericksdóttir opposite Will Ferrell in Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Southpaw opposite Jake Gyllenhaal and Forest Whitaker, Wim Wenders’ Everything Will Be Fine opposite James Franco, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Robert Naylor; Michael Sucsy’s The Vow, opposite Channing Tatum; Richard Curtis' About Time opposite Domnhall Gleeson and Bill Nighhy; Terrance Mallick's To The Wonder opposite Ben Affleck and Olga Kurylenko; Brian De Palma's Passion opposite Noomi Rapace; Roger Michell's Morning Glory opposite Diane Keaton and Harrison Ford; Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes; The Time Traveler's Wife; Neil Burger's The Lucky Ones; Married Life (Toronto Film Festival 2007 Premiere); The Family Stone opposite Diane Keaton and Sarah Jessica Parker; Wes Craven's Red Eye opposite Cillian Murphy; Wedding Crashers opposite Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn and Christopher Walken; Nick Cassavettes’ The Notebook opposite Ryan Gosling and Mean Girls.

Television: McAdams guest starred in FX’s popular series “Dave” in three episodes as herself, alongside Brad Pitt and Dave Burd; Nic Pizzolatto’s “True Detective” where she starred alongside Colin Farrell, Taylor Kitsch, and Vince Vaughn.

In 2005, McAdams received ShoWest's Supporting Actress of the Year Award as well as the Breakthrough Actress of the Year at the Hollywood Film Awards. In 2009, she was awarded with ShoWest's Female Star of the Year.

McAdams was born and raised in a small town outside of London, Ontario. Involved with theater growing up, she went on to graduate with honors with a BFA degree in Theater from York University.

AMY HERZOG

(Playwright) AMY HERZOG’s new version of A Doll’s House was nominated for a Tony Award and received the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. Her original plays include Mary Jane (New York Drama Critics Circle Award), 4000 Miles (Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Obie Award for Best New American Play), After the Revolution (New York Times Outstanding Playwright Award) and Belleville (Drama Desk Nominee). She received the Benjamin H. Danks Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Amy teaches playwriting at the David Geffen School of Drama.

ANNE KAUFFMAN

(Director). New York Philharmonic, BAM, Ars Nova, NYTW, Roundabout Theatre Company, Encores! Off-Center, Women’s Project, Playwrights Horizons, MCC, The Public, P73 Productions, New Georges, Vineyard Theatre, LCT3, Yale Rep, Steppenwolf, Goodman Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Z Space, American Conservatory Theater and Berkeley Rep. She is a Resident Director at Roundabout Theater, Artistic Associate and Founding Member of The Civilians, a Clubbed Thumb Associate Artist and co-creator of the CT Directing Fellowship, a New Georges Associate Artist, an SDC Executive Board Member, Vice President and Trustee of SDCF 2020-2023 and Artistic Director of City Center’s Encores! Off-Center 2017-2020. Kauffman’s awards include 2023 Tony nomination for Best Revival for The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, three Obies, the Joan and Joseph Cullman Award for Exceptional Creativity from Lincoln Center, the Alan Schneider Director Award, a Lucille Lortel Award, a Drama League Award and the Joe A. Callaway. Co-creator of the Cast Album Project with Jeanine Tesori.

Photo credit: Jason Koener