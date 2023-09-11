Video: Carnegie Mellon University's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education

"I think art changes lives, one person at a time," explained Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama Head, Robert Ramirez. "It feels small, but cumulatively... it's huge!"

The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University are once again looking for the teachers who create the next generation of theatre artists. Each year they invite members of the public to submit candidates for the Excellence in Theatre Education Award by telling the story of a theatre educator who made a difference in their life, and the lives of others.

There's never been a better time to honor your teacher, because submissions for 2024 are now open! Click below to submit your teacher today.

Below, watch as Robert chats about the value of arts education and be suure to check back on Wednesday, September 13 as BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge checks in with the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner, Jason Zembuch Young!