Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 27th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 27, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 27, 2023

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jeremy Jordan, Eva Noblezada, and More in THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 27, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Sunday, October 29, 2023 - The Cottage closes on Broadway

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
by A.A. Cristi
The Pinball Wizard is back! The newly reimagined production of The Who's TOMMY will open on Broadway in the Spring of 2024.. (more...)

Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
by Nicole Rosky
Performances are now underway for Paper Mill Playhouse's world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. See the cast unpack their roles here!

Photos: See Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Mary Testa & More in THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at photos of The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center Theater!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Exclusive: Watch Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker Rehearse for the NY Pops Season Opener
by: In Rehearsal
The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— is getting ready to open its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, 21st Century Broadway in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
by Stephi Wild
All new production images have been released for the world premiere of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL, which opens at Hope Mill Theatre on 21 October for a limited 9-week run.. (more...

Review Roundup: Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Open in LYONESSE. What Did the Critics Think?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Lyonesse is now open. Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James star in Penelope Skinner’s new play, directed by Ian Rickson. What did the critics think?. (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/22/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/22/2023.. (more...)   

Now Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Assistant Professor of Scenic Design & More - BWW Classifieds
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/26/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)

VIDEO: Benét Monteiro To Play Title Role in Hamburg's HERCULES; Performs 'Go The Distance'
by Alan Henry
Casting for the title role in the new Disney musical HERCULES in Hamburg was announced at an event open to the press yesterday. See the star sing the show's most iconic song here! (more...

Video: The Kid Critics Learn the Power of Friendship at THE VANISHING ELEPHANT
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch as Evangeline (10), Lilah (8), and Tess (9) head to the New Victory Theatre to check out The Vanishing Elephant. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out below!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Sometimes what's meant to break you, makes you brave."

- Mean Girls


2023 Regional Awards


Recommended For You