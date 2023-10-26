Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Performances are now underway for Paper Mill Playhouse's world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. The new musical features a book by Kait Kerrigan, a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, and direction by Marc Bruni.

Fitzgerald's novel has fascinated and captivated readers since its publication in 1925. Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby (Jeremy Jordan) will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Eva Noblezada), a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions, and longings boil, and then erupt – spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them.

"I don't think I really registered [The Great Gatsby] when I was a kid, so I went back and reread the book. I rediscovered the masterpiece that is that book. I read it two times in a row!" Jordan explained. "My Gatsby is a little bit different. We explore a little bit more of his inner life that we don't see a lot in the book or in the movies."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and find out more about the new musical here!