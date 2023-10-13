Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 13th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 13, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Friday, October 13

I Need That begins previews on Broadway

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date

Shucked on Broadway has announced that its final performance will take place Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! Read reviews for the production!

Photos: Get a First Look at the Cast of SPAMALOT on Broadway

Performances of Spamalot on Broadway begin this month at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. Get a first look at photos of the star-studded cast!

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard

Cabaret is soon coming back to Broadway. Fans need not wait until 2024 to get a taste of Rebecca Frecknall's electrifying new production, however. You can come hear the music play alone in your room today!. (more...)

Interview: Jessica Hecht & Maura Tierney Talk the campfire project and Using the Arts to Promote Healing In Refugee Communities

In 2017, Tony-nominated actress Jessica Hecht and producer Jenny Gertsen, founded the campfire project, an program that travels to refugee spaces to impart arts-based wellness to displaced communities around the globe. Read our interview with Hecht and actress Maura Tierney from their latest program in Uganda.

The Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen to the cast of Signature Theatre's Ragtime performing the show's incredible opening number.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Nicole Scherzinger Stars In SUNSET BOULEVARD

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard is officially open on the West End, starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond. Read the reviews!

Current Queens of SIX on Broadway to Depart in December

Don't miss your chance to see the current talented lineup of queens in the hit musical SIX before they bid farewell in December. Get the details on the departure dates and make sure to book your tickets now.. (more...)

Could the London Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Transfer to Broadway?

It's been over 12 years since Next to Normal closed on Broadway. Now, with a new production that just wrapped up in London, is there hope for the musical to return to this side of the pond?. (more...)

Kristin Chenoweth Reveals She Turned Down a Sondheim Show to Star in WICKED

A tale of two Steves: Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth reveals that she turned down a Sondheim show in favor of playing the iconic role of Glinda in WICKED.. (more...)

Lucie Jones and Jamie Muscato Will Lead Workshops For 13 GOING ON 30 Musical

The full cast has been announced for the development workshops of new musical 13 GOING ON 30 THE MUSICAL. Learn more about the workshop and find out who is starring here!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/8/23

Check out all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/8/2023.

Video: Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'

While The Wiz eases down the roads of America, Amber Ruffin, who provides additional material for the new revival, is getting ready for it to slide into its limited engagement on Broadway.

