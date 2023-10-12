Could the London Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Transfer to Broadway?

It's been over 12 years since Next to Normal closed on Broadway. Now, with a new production that just wrapped up in London, is there hope for the musical to return to this side of the pond?

Caissie Levy, who played matriarch Diana Goodman in the musical's London run, seems to hope so!

When asked by The Messenger if she thinks the show will transfer to Broadway, Levy answered, "Fingers crossed."

The same question was asked to the show's composer, Tom Kitt, who responded, "I don't have any answers on that."

"I got to tell you, I was there in London. It was glorious. It was such an emotional experience," he continued.

About Next to Normal in London

Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and loss. At its heart is Diana Goodman (Broadway and West End star Caissie Levy), a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

Caissie Levy (Caroline, or Change; Frozen; Ghost) plays Diana, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Husband Dan is played by Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The History Boys). Their children Gabe and Natalie are played by Jack Wolfe (Shadow and Bone; The Magic Flute) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (The Secret Life of Bees and Olivier Award winner for Matilda). Trevor Dion Nicholas(Hamilton; Aladdin) plays Diana's doctors and Jack Ofrecio (From Here to Eternity) plays Natalie's boyfriend Henry.

Performances ran 14 August 2023 - 7 October 2023 at The Donmar Warehouse.