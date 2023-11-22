Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 22nd, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 22, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Ani DiFranco Will Make Her Broadway Debut in HADESTOWN as 'Persephone'
Photos: SHUCKED, SPAMALOT, And More Prepare for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive video clip of 'Miss the Man', performed by the great Mary Testa.. (more...)
Up on the Marquee: CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
by Jennifer Broski
Get ready to come to the Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club! check out photos of the new Broadway marquee at the August Wilson Theatre!. (more...) '
Photo/Video: Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN
by Stephi Wild
Jordan Fisher stepped into the role of ‘Orpheus’ in the Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown on Broadway on November 20. Check out a photo and video clip from his first curtain call here!. (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/19/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/19/2023.. (more...)
Video: Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
by Michael Major
Kelly Clarkson opened the new episode of her talk show with a cover of Cole Porter's 'I Get a Kick Out of You.' Watch the video now!. (more...)
BroadwayHD to Present Streaming Premiere of TITANIC: THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary UK Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayHD will exclusively stream the worldwide premiere of Titanic: The Musical beginning December 15.. (more...)
Scarlett Johannson
Other birthdays on this day include:
Mark Ruffalo
Richard Kind
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Day after day, we find the will to find our way, knowing that the darkest skies will someday see the sun."
- Next to Normal
