Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 22nd, 2023

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN

by Opening Night

Dreams are coming true for Alicia Keys, who on Sunday night celebrated the opening of her new musical, HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public. Go inside opening night!

Ani DiFranco Will Make Her Broadway Debut in HADESTOWN as 'Persephone'

by Stephi Wild

Grammy Award®-winning music icon Ani DiFranco will make her Broadway debut as ‘Persephone’ in the Tony® and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown. . (more...)

Photos: SHUCKED, SPAMALOT, And More Prepare for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

by Genevieve Rafter- Keddy

Let's have a parade! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. See photos from rehearsal as Broadway's best and more prepare to dazzle the crowd at tomorrow's festivities!

Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive video clip of 'Miss the Man', performed by the great Mary Testa.. (more...)

Up on the Marquee: CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

by Jennifer Broski

Get ready to come to the Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club! check out photos of the new Broadway marquee at the August Wilson Theatre!. (more...) '

Photo/Video: Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN

by Stephi Wild

Jordan Fisher stepped into the role of ‘Orpheus’ in the Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown on Broadway on November 20. Check out a photo and video clip from his first curtain call here!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/19/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/19/2023.. (more...)

Video: Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES

by Michael Major

Kelly Clarkson opened the new episode of her talk show with a cover of Cole Porter's 'I Get a Kick Out of You.' Watch the video now!. (more...)

BroadwayHD to Present Streaming Premiere of TITANIC: THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary UK Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

BroadwayHD will exclusively stream the worldwide premiere of Titanic: The Musical beginning December 15.. (more...)

