BroadwayHD to Present Streaming Premiere of TITANIC: THE MUSICAL 10th Anniversary UK Tour

Nov. 21, 2023

BroadwayHD will exclusively stream the worldwide premiere of Titanic: The Musical beginning December 15. The winner of the 1997 Tony Award for Best Musical was filmed at the New Victoria Theatre this past summer. An exclusive holiday pricing promotion, running through December 4, will enable new subscribers to view this and a library of hundreds of full-length stage plays and musicals for $50 off annual subscriptions and annual gift subscriptions. Additional information on the promotion can be found at Click Here.
 
 
Directed by Thom Southerland, who has directed productions of the hit musical around the world; with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel) and a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year and 1776), Titanic won five Tony Awards – including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.
 
The cast of the filmed Titanic features Martin Allanson as J. Bruce Ismay, Valda Aviks as Ida Straus, Graham Bickley as Captain Edward Smith, Sam Brown as Frederick Fleet, James Darch as Edgar Beane, David Delve as Isidor Straus, Adam Filipe as Frederick Barrett, Emily George as Kate Murphy, Luke Harley as Andrew Latimer, Emma Harrold as Lady Caroline Neville, Alastair Hill as Harold Bride, Abi Hudson as Maid, Barnaby Hughes as Herbert Pitman/Henry Etches, Paul Kemble as Joseph Boxhall, Niamh Long as Kate Mullins, Matthew McDonald as Charles Clarke, Ian McLarnon as Thomas Andrews, Danny Michaels as Joseph Bell, Janet Mooney as Head Maid, Chris Nevin as Jim Farrell, Jack North as Charles Lightoller, Joseph Peacock as Bellboy/Wallace Hartley, Billy Roberts as William McMaster Murdoch, Bree Smith as Alice Beane, and Lucie-Mae Summer as Kate McGowan.
 
Titanic features set and costume design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Andrew Johnson, musical staging by Cressida Carré, musical supervision by Mark Aspinall, and new musical arrangements by Ian Weinberger.
 

ABOUT BROADWAYHD

Launched in 2015 by Tony-award winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD specializes in bringing the best of live theater via streaming to audiences in the U.S. and across the globe. Backed by years of experience in the industry, the team at BroadwayHD has a true understanding of how to film live theater, seamlessly capturing the thrill of live performances and bringing it from stage to screen. The platform was the first to live stream a Broadway musical with She Loves Me, earning itself a Guinness World Record in 2016. From their first celebrated production of Romeo & Juliet, starring Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad, to their 2022 production of Mr. Saturday Night: A New Musical Comedy starring Billy Crystal, BroadwayHD has cemented itself as the go-to destination for filmed stage productions. BroadwayHD's library currently contains hundreds of full-length stage plays and musicals that theater fans can access 24/7 on their computers, phones, tablets, and other streaming devices.
 




