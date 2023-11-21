Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

The Gardens of Anuncia runs through December 31, 2023. at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

The Gardens of Anuncia Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $67
Cast
Photos
Videos

The Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA- a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele, just celebrated its opening night!

The new musical is directed and co-choregraphed by the legendary Graciela Daniele and is also based on her life growing up in the Peron regime in Argentina. The musical pays homage to the family of women whose love and sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kalyn West.

Below, BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive clip of "Miss the Man", performed by the great Mary Testa, who plays Anuncia’s Granmama. Check it out below!






RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

The Lincoln Center Theater production of The Gardens of Anuncia opens tonight at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

2
Video: Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Video: Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

Get a first look at footage of The Gardens of Anucnia at Lincoln Center Theater!

3
THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater to Present a Relaxed Performance Photo
THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater to Present a Relaxed Performance

Lincoln Center Theater will present a Relaxed Performance of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA, directed and co-choreographed by Graciela Daniele, with book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa.

4
Photos: First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater

Get a first look at photos of The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center Theater!

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Video: Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center TheaterVideo: Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Video: Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on BroadwayVideo: Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Photos: Get a First Look at SPAMALOT on BroadwayPhotos: Get a First Look at SPAMALOT on Broadway
Photos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at The PublicPhotos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public

Videos

Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Video
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
CHICAGO

Recommended For You