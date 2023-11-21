Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

The Lincoln Center Theater production of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA- a new musical by Michael John LaChiusa, directed and co-choregraphed by Graciela Daniele, just celebrated its opening night!

The new musical is directed and co-choregraphed by the legendary Graciela Daniele and is also based on her life growing up in the Peron regime in Argentina. The musical pays homage to the family of women whose love and sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA stars Enrique Acevedo, Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa, Priscilla Lopez, Tally Sessions, Mary Testa and Kalyn West.

Below, BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive clip of "Miss the Man", performed by the great Mary Testa, who plays Anuncia’s Granmama. Check it out below!