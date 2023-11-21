Photos: SHUCKED, SPAMALOT, And More Prepare for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Let's have a parade! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. See photos from rehearsal as Broadway's best and more prepare to dazzle the crowd at this week's festivities!

The official national broadcast audience will enjoy performances from the best of Broadway, including & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical, How To Dance In Ohio, Shucked, Spamalot, as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes. Stars of Broadway’s Gutenberg! The Musical!, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will also appear, acting as special live correspondents along the Parade route. NOTE: Broadway performances typically occur in the first half of the broadcast.

For almost 100 years, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 97th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

Established in 1924, the parade has been canceled only three times (1942, 1943 and 1944) since its inception. The event draws roughly 3.5 million spectators on the streets of New York City and over 50 million more who tune in nationwide. For so many Americans, watching the parade, from near or far, is just as much a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and mashed potatoes.

The parade officially begins its march on November 23, 2023 at 8:30am (30 minutes earlier than usual!) and will conclude at 12pm in all timezones on NBC. The network will air an encore telecast at 2:00pm. On CBS, broadcasts will air 9am-12pm, live ET/8am-11am, live CT/7am-10am, live MT/9am-12pm, delayed PT.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy