Photos: SHUCKED, SPAMALOT, And More Prepare for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The show will also include performances from & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical, and How To Dance In Ohio.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Let's have a parade! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is getting ready to hit the streets of New York City. See photos from rehearsal as Broadway's best and more prepare to dazzle the crowd at this week's festivities!

The official national broadcast audience will enjoy performances from the best of Broadway, including & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical, How To Dance In Ohio, Shucked, Spamalot, as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes. Stars of Broadway’s Gutenberg! The Musical!, Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will also appear, acting as special live correspondents along the Parade route. NOTE: Broadway performances typically occur in the first half of the broadcast.

For almost 100 years, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 97th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

Established in 1924, the parade has been canceled only three times (1942, 1943 and 1944) since its inception. The event draws roughly 3.5 million spectators on the streets of New York City and over 50 million more who tune in nationwide. For so many Americans, watching the parade, from near or far, is just as much a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and mashed potatoes.

The parade officially begins its march on November 23, 2023 at 8:30am (30 minutes earlier than usual!) and will conclude at 12pm in all timezones on NBC. The network will air an encore telecast at 2:00pm. On CBS, broadcasts will air 9am-12pm, live ET/8am-11am, live CT/7am-10am, live MT/9am-12pm, delayed PT.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy 

Macy's Thanksgiving Day 2023

Maria Verdeja School of Arts Dancers

Disney Characters

Spirit of American Cheer

Alex Smith and Amanda Shaw

Spirit of American Dance

Wonka Dancers

Jim Borstelmann

Wonka Dancers

Tiptoe and Tiptoe's Winter Guard

Tiptoe and Tiptoe's Winter Guard

O'Fallon Township Marching Band

Radio City Rockettes

Radio City Rockettes

Liam Pierce

Amelia Fei and Madison Kopec

Darlesia Cearcy

Darlesia Cearcy and Haven Burton

Amelia Fei, Madison Kopec and The Cast of How To Dance in Ohio

The Cast of How To Dance in Ohio

The Cast of How To Dance in Ohio

Amelia Fei

Madison Kopec

Darlesia Cearcy, Amelia Fei, Madison Kopec and Haven Burton

David Josefberg and "The Laker Girls"

James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Fitzgerald

James Monroe Iglehart and Taran Killam

Michael Urie

James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Fitzgerald

The Laker Girls from Spamalot

Christopher Fitzgerald

Leslie Kritzer

The Cast of Spamalot

The Cast of Spamalot

Roger Bart and Casey Likes

Roger Bart and The Cast of Back To The Future

Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Casey Likes and Roger Bart

Roger Bart

Casey Likes

Roger Bart

Roger Bart and he Cast of Back To The Future

Jelani Remy

The Cast of Back To The Future

Andrew Durand and Kevin Cahoon

Alex Newell

Grey Henson

Alan Wiggins

Alan Wiggins

The Cast of Shucked

The Cast of Shucked

The Cast of Shucked

The Cast of Shucked

Lorna Courtney and Philippe Arroyo with The Cast of & Juliet

Lorna Courtney

Lorna Courtney and The Cast of & Juliet

Lorna Courtney, Philippe Arroyo and The Cast of & Juliet

Megan Kane, Matt Raffy and The Cast of & Juliet

Lorna Courtney and The Cast of & Juliet

Lorna Courtney and The Cast of & Juliet

Lorna Courtney and Philippe Arroyo

Lorna Courtney, Philippe Arroyo and The Cast of & Juliet

Lorna Courtney, Philippe Arroyo and The Cast of & Juliet



