Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 16, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
But first...
Meet the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Listen to Reneé Rapp Singing
Exclusive: Inside HARMONY's Opening Night After Party
by Bruce Glikas
Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. BroadwayWorld was in attendance and snapped some exclusive shots at the opening night party. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Will Be Made Into a Musical in London
by Stephi Wild
An all new musical based on Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial will have its premiere in London. . (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/12/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/12/2023.. (more...)
Review Roundup: WAITING FOR GODOT Opens Off-Broadway at Theatre For a New Audience
by Stephi Wild
The second production in TFANA’s 2023-24 season is Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, staged by Arin Arbus and starring Michael Shannon, Paul Sparks and more. Read the reviews for Waiting For Godot here!. (more...)
Photos: Get a First Look at New Images of HAIRSPRAY on Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out new photos of Hairspray on tour, and see if the show is coming to a city near you!. (more...)
Photos: Inside the 2023 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit With Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More!
by Bruce Glikas
Manhattan Theatre Club hosted its 2023 Fall Benefit on Monday, November 13. The evening began at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) with an advance screening of the new film ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists ahead of its November 21 premiere on ALL ARTS.. (more...)
