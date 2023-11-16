Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 16, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 2 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo 4 Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 16, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours. 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Thursday, November 16
Spamalot opens on Broadway

Friday November 17
The cast of Prayer for the French Republic on Broadway meets the press

Sunday, November 19
Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway
Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Meet the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
by Stephi Wild
The new musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, begins previews on Broadway tonight, November 15. Meet the cast of How to Dance in Ohio here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video
by Stephi Wild
An all new music video has been released for the title song from the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, featuring the cast led by Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Listen to Reneé Rapp Singing
by Michael Major
A new look at the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical has been released, featuring a first listen to Reneé Rapp singing a song from the film.  (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Exclusive: Inside HARMONY's Opening Night After Party
by Bruce Glikas
Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. BroadwayWorld was in attendance and snapped some exclusive shots at the opening night party. Check out the photos here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Will Be Made Into a Musical in London
by Stephi Wild
An all new musical based on Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial will have its premiere in London. . (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/12/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/12/2023.. (more...)  

Review Roundup: WAITING FOR GODOT Opens Off-Broadway at Theatre For a New Audience
by Stephi Wild
The second production in TFANA’s 2023-24 season is Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, staged by Arin Arbus and starring Michael Shannon, Paul Sparks and more. Read the reviews for Waiting For Godot here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Photos: Get a First Look at New Images of HAIRSPRAY on Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out new photos of Hairspray on tour, and see if the show is coming to a city near you!. (more...)

Photos: Inside the 2023 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit With Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More!
by Bruce Glikas
Manhattan Theatre Club hosted its 2023 Fall Benefit on Monday, November 13. The evening began at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) with an advance screening of the new film ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists ahead of its November 21 premiere on ALL ARTS.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise."

-Les Miserables


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Mitski, Eboni Booth, and Whitney White Join THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT Broadway Creative TeamMitski, Eboni Booth, and Whitney White Join THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT Broadway Creative Team
Photos: Get a First Look at New Images of HAIRSPRAY on TourPhotos: Get a First Look at New Images of HAIRSPRAY on Tour
SPAMALOT Partners With SPAM For a Collector's Can and More CollaborationsSPAMALOT Partners With SPAM For a Collector's Can and More Collaborations
Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music VideoVideo: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You