Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 16th, 2023

It is November 16, 2023

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Thursday, November 16

Spamalot opens on Broadway Friday November 17

The cast of Prayer for the French Republic on Broadway meets the press Sunday, November 19

Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway

Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

Meet the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

by Stephi Wild

The new musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, begins previews on Broadway tonight, November 15. Meet the cast of How to Dance in Ohio here!. (more...)

Video: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song in New Music Video

by Stephi Wild

An all new music video has been released for the title song from the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, featuring the cast led by Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Listen to Reneé Rapp Singing

by Michael Major

A new look at the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical has been released, featuring a first listen to Reneé Rapp singing a song from the film. (more...)

Exclusive: Inside HARMONY's Opening Night After Party

by Bruce Glikas

Harmony officially opened on Broadway on Monday night, November 13, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. BroadwayWorld was in attendance and snapped some exclusive shots at the opening night party. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Will Be Made Into a Musical in London

by Stephi Wild

An all new musical based on Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial will have its premiere in London. . (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/12/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/12/2023.. (more...)

Review Roundup: WAITING FOR GODOT Opens Off-Broadway at Theatre For a New Audience

by Stephi Wild

The second production in TFANA’s 2023-24 season is Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, staged by Arin Arbus and starring Michael Shannon, Paul Sparks and more. Read the reviews for Waiting For Godot here!. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at New Images of HAIRSPRAY on Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out new photos of Hairspray on tour, and see if the show is coming to a city near you!. (more...)

Photos: Inside the 2023 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit With Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More!

by Bruce Glikas

Manhattan Theatre Club hosted its 2023 Fall Benefit on Monday, November 13. The evening began at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) with an advance screening of the new film ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists ahead of its November 21 premiere on ALL ARTS.. (more...)

