Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Will Be Made Into a Musical in London

An all new musical based on Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial will have its premiere in London. In 2016, Paltrow collided with a retired optrometrist while skiing, which resulted in a trial that had the internet buzzing. Now, the trial is getting stage musical treatment.

The musical will star Linus Karp as Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Martin as Terry Sanderson, and will feature original music by Leland (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Cher’s Christmas, Troye Sivan’s Something To Give Each Other).

Performances will run 13th - 23rd December at the Pleasance London.

Learn more Click Here.

Paltrow previously served as a producer for the Broadway musical Head Over Heels.

About Gwyneth Goes Skiing

She’s the Goop-founding, Door-Sliding, Shakespeare-In-Loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He’s a retired Optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing.

On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they - literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch.

This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it’s at Christmas.


 




