Photos: Inside the 2023 Manhattan Theatre Club Fall Benefit With Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More!

The event included an advance screening of the new film, ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Manhattan Theatre Club hosted its 2023 Fall Benefit on Monday, November 13. The evening began at MTC’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) with an advance screening of the new film ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists ahead of its November 21 premiere on ALL ARTS. A star-studded seated dinner reception at SECOND (849 6th Avenue) followed the screening.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The event featured special appearances by Christine Baranski, Nathan Lane and Sarah Jessica Parker.

ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists will debut publicly on Tuesday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET on the free ALL ARTS appwebsite, and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup). The hour-long film celebrates the first five decades of MTC and the leadership of Lynne Meadow and Barry Grove, and includes interviews with David Auburn, Christine Baranski, Ben Brantley, John Lee Beatty, André De Shields, Brandon J. Dirden, Edie Falco, Jessica Hecht, Judith Light, Laura Linney, Santo Loquasto, Joe Mantello, Jerry Mitchell, Mary-Louise Parker, Sarah Jessica Parker, David Hyde Pierce, John Patrick Shanley, John Tillinger, David Sullivan, Sam Waterston, Richard Wesley, Whitney White and more of the artists Lynne brought to the theatre and spotlights an array of the productions she shepherded in her 50 years as Artistic Director.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



