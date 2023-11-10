Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 10th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 10, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

The cast of Appropriate on Broadway meets the press Sunday, November 12

Melissa Ethridge: My Window, and The Shark Is Broken close on Broadway

Original star Reeve Carney departs Hadestown on Broadway

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now!

by Stephi Wild

Check out all new character posters for The Wiz, set to open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre! (more...)

Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Two-time Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Bebe Neuwirth will play ‘Fraulein Schneider’ and Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award® nominee Steven Skybell will play ‘Herr Schultz' in the new Broadway revival of Cabaret! (more...)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

by Stephi Wild

A new block of tickets os on sale now for the hit Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Tickets are now available through Sunday, September 1, 2024.. (more...)

Photos/Video: First Look at Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre

by Stephi Wild

The Renaissance Theatre has released all new photos and video footage from Hello, Dolly!, starring Jennifer Simard, the second production of the Park National Bank Broadway Series Season.. (more...)

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall

by Stephi Wild

Last night at Carnegie Hall, November 1918: The Great War & The Great Gatsby played to a sold-out audience ahead of Veterans Day on November 11, 2023. Check out photos and video footage from the performance here!. (more...)

Stephen Sondheim's Connecticut Home Now For Sale

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Connecticut home of the legendary Stephen Sondheim is now for sale. See details about the home of the late Broadway icon.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/5/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/5/2023.. (more...)

Video: Broadway Stars Sing 'Bring Him Home' in Tribute to Kidnapped Hostages

by Sidney Paterra

Dozens of Broadway stars have come together to sing 'Bring Him Home' Les Misérables to bring attention to the hostages who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023. Watch the video here.. (more...)

Ann Reinking

During her career, Ann Reinking was nominated for four Tony Awards in four different categories: Best Actress in a Musical (Good Time Charley), Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Dancin'), Best Direction of a Musical (Fosse) and Best Choreography (Chicago). She won the Tony for her choreography of the 1996 revival production of Chicago, as well as the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Astaire and New York Drama Critics Awards.

Reinking's notable Broadway credits include Cabaret, Coco, Pippin, A Chorus Line, Sweet Charity, Chicago (both the original 1975 production as well as the 1996 revival), Fosse and her debut in Over Here! for which she received the Theatre World, Clarence Derwent and Outer Critics Circle awards. On film, she starred in Movie, Movie, All that Jazz, Micki and Maude, and as Grace Farrell in the 1982 film adaptation of Annie. She produced two award-winning documentaries: Two Worlds-One Planet about high functioning autism and In My Hands about Marfan Syndrome.

Reinking choreographed for American Ballet Theatre, Ballet Hispanico, Joffrey Ballet Chicago, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Seattle Spectrum Dance Theater, Kansas City Ballet, "Bye Bye Birdie" for ABC-TV, City Center's Encores!, Signature Theater, The Goodman Theater and Thodos Dance Chicago.

She was the recipient of the National Broadway Theater Arts Award, Drama League Award for Distinguished Achievement, Musical Hall of Fame Award, Dance Magazine Award, Dance Library of Israel/Distinguished Artist Award, Governor's Award-Ambassador of The Arts for the State of Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Florida State University.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Derrick Baskin

Jennifer Cody

Tim Rice

Andy Mientus

