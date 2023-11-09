Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall

The performance took place on November 8, ahead of Veterans Day on November 11.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Last night at Carnegie Hall, November 1918: The Great War & The Great Gatsby played to a sold-out audience ahead of Veterans Day on November 11, 2023. Check out photos and video footage from the performance below! 

In attendance were Katie Couric, Christine Ebersole, Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte and more. Also in the audience was the first female brigade commander in New York Army and National Guard history, Colonel (Ret) Stephanie Dawson. Stephanie took command of the 369th Sustainment Brigade (the “Harlem Hellfighters”) from November 2007 until April 2011; Immediate Past National President of the National Association of Black Military Women, Advisory Commissioner, Military and Veterans Affairs, 2nd District, Lt. Colonel Patricia Jackson-Kelley, U.S. Army (Ret); Great Grandsons of James Reese Europe, singer/songwriter Rob Europe and Lt. Commander James Reese Europe IV, commissioned Officer with NOAA Core and Harlem Hellfighters.

Following the sold-out 2021 performance of The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day, historian John Monsky returned to Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage (881 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00PM.

Featuring bold musical storytelling, performed by acclaimed Broadway vocalists and live music by the 58-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s and conducted by Hamilton’s Ian Weinberger, a generation that no longer has a voice will be properly remembered just days before we commemorate Veterans Day, established on November 11, 1918, Armistice Day.   

The program featured Kristolyn Lloyd (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen), Stephanie Jae Park (Broadway: Hamilton), Kate Rockwell (Broadway: Mean Girls), Nicholas Rodriguez (Broadway: Company), and Daniel Yearwood (Broadway: Sweeney Todd) breathing life into historical figures, and performing popular and profound music of the era, from Irving Berlin to James Reese Europe, as well as new arrangements of the works of Blind Willie Johnson and Stevie Wonder, among others. The immersive concert experience was directed by Peter Flynn.

This unique multimedia production is structured around Monsky’s signature curation of meticulously researched history, historic flags and rare archival film and photography. Some 200 images from the National Archives have been enhanced and restored creating stunning and immersive effects. Never-before-seen footage drives home the emotion and drama of this turning point in history.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Katie Couric and guest

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
James Reece Europe IV

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Kristolyn Lloyd

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Lt. Colonel U.S. Army (Ret) Patricia Jackson-Kelley

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
John Monsky

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Kate Rockwell

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Nicholas Rodriguez

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Stephanie Jae Park

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Daniel Yearwood

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Katie Couric

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
John Monsky

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
John Monsky and cast

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Cast

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Stephanie Jae Park, Kristolyn Lloyd, Daniel Yearwood, Nicholas Rodriguez, Kate Rockwell, Ian Weinberger







RELATED STORIES

1
SAG/AFTRA And Film Studios Reach Tentative Agreement Signaling End of Actors Strike Photo
SAG/AFTRA And Film Studios Reach Tentative Agreement Signaling End of Actors Strike

It has been reported that SAG-AFTRA, the union representing screen actors, has officially reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract with Hollywood's major film studios, signaling the end of the 118-day actors’ strike.

2
Amber Ruffin, Jonathan Groff, And More Join Bloomingdales and BC/EFA For Holiday Window Un Photo
Amber Ruffin, Jonathan Groff, And More Join Bloomingdale's and BC/EFA For Holiday Window Unveiling

As the ultimate holiday gifting destination, Bloomingdale's announces a series of holiday programming including The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Wonka, and window unveiling in partnership with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

3
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway

Rehearsals are udnerway for the new musical How to Dance in Ohio! Inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, the new musical features book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold. Check out a first look at the cast in rehearals!

4
Stephen Sondheim Wouldn’t Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in GYPSY Photo
Stephen Sondheim Wouldn’t Let Barbra Streisand Direct & Star in GYPSY

Barbra Streisand says that Stephen Sondheim would not let her direct and star in a Gypsy movie musical. Although she had written 'a synopsis of how every scene would work' in the movie, Sondheim said it was 'too difficult' for her to take on both roles. Watch the Howard Stern video clip now!

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie HallPhotos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall
Photos/Video: First Look at Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance TheatrePhotos/Video: First Look at Jennifer Simard, Jeff Richmond, and More in HELLO, DOLLY! at the Renaissance Theatre
Video: Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 StudentsVideo: Broadway Bridges Celebrates Milestone 100,000 Students
Video: BOOP! The Musical's David Foster, Jerry Mitchell, Jasmine Amy Rogers & More Meet the PressVideo: BOOP! The Musical's David Foster, Jerry Mitchell, Jasmine Amy Rogers & More Meet the Press

Videos

Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET

Recommended For You