Photos/Video: Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY at Carnegie Hall

Last night at Carnegie Hall, November 1918: The Great War & The Great Gatsby played to a sold-out audience ahead of Veterans Day on November 11, 2023. Check out photos and video footage from the performance below!

In attendance were Katie Couric, Christine Ebersole, Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte and more. Also in the audience was the first female brigade commander in New York Army and National Guard history, Colonel (Ret) Stephanie Dawson. Stephanie took command of the 369th Sustainment Brigade (the “Harlem Hellfighters”) from November 2007 until April 2011; Immediate Past National President of the National Association of Black Military Women, Advisory Commissioner, Military and Veterans Affairs, 2nd District, Lt. Colonel Patricia Jackson-Kelley, U.S. Army (Ret); Great Grandsons of James Reese Europe, singer/songwriter Rob Europe and Lt. Commander James Reese Europe IV, commissioned Officer with NOAA Core and Harlem Hellfighters.

Following the sold-out 2021 performance of The Eyes of the World: From D-Day to VE Day, historian John Monsky returned to Carnegie Hall’s Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage (881 7th Ave, New York, NY 10019) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00PM.

Featuring bold musical storytelling, performed by acclaimed Broadway vocalists and live music by the 58-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s and conducted by Hamilton’s Ian Weinberger, a generation that no longer has a voice will be properly remembered just days before we commemorate Veterans Day, established on November 11, 1918, Armistice Day.

The program featured Kristolyn Lloyd (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen), Stephanie Jae Park (Broadway: Hamilton), Kate Rockwell (Broadway: Mean Girls), Nicholas Rodriguez (Broadway: Company), and Daniel Yearwood (Broadway: Sweeney Todd) breathing life into historical figures, and performing popular and profound music of the era, from Irving Berlin to James Reese Europe, as well as new arrangements of the works of Blind Willie Johnson and Stevie Wonder, among others. The immersive concert experience was directed by Peter Flynn.

This unique multimedia production is structured around Monsky’s signature curation of meticulously researched history, historic flags and rare archival film and photography. Some 200 images from the National Archives have been enhanced and restored creating stunning and immersive effects. Never-before-seen footage drives home the emotion and drama of this turning point in history.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson



Katie Couric and guest



James Reece Europe IV



Kristolyn Lloyd



Lt. Colonel U.S. Army (Ret) Patricia Jackson-Kelley



John Monsky



Kate Rockwell



Martyna Majok and Bobby Conte



Nicholas Rodriguez



Stephanie Jae Park



Daniel Yearwood



Katie Couric



John Monsky



John Monsky and cast



Cast



Stephanie Jae Park, Kristolyn Lloyd, Daniel Yearwood, Nicholas Rodriguez, Kate Rockwell, Ian Weinberger