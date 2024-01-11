Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 11, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 11, 2024

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 3 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 4 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Sunday, January 14
Shucked closes on Broadway

Photos: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company Celebrates Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
The Manhattan Theatre Club production of Prayer for the French Republic has officially opened on Broadway! The play opened last night, January 9, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. BroadwayWorld is taking you on the red carpet at the production's opening. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Full Cast Set For AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, Starring Michael Imperioli, Jeremy Strong, and Victoria Pedretti
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been revealed for An Enemy of the People on Broadway! Find out who is joining Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli, and Victoria Pedretti in the cast!. (more...)

Video: Final Stephen Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE to Release Cast Recording This Spring
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The world premiere production of Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, will release an original cast recording. Watch a video from the cast recording session!. (more...)

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For SAG Awards - Full List of Nominations!
by Michael Major
Nominees have been announced for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year were announced. Check out the full list of nominations! (more...)

Cast Set For Audible Theater's World Premiere of DEAD OUTLAW, From the Team Behind THE BAND'S VISIT
by Stephi Wild
Full casting has been announced for Audible Theater's upcoming world premiere musical Dead Outlaw, with music & lyrics by Tony Award winner David Yazbek.. (more...)

Teens Can Get a Free Ride to MEAN GIRLS Through Uber
by Michael Major
Celebrating the upcoming release of the new Mean Girls movie, Uber will be offering teens free rides to go see the new highly anticipated film in theaters. (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/7/24
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 1/7/2024.. (more...

Review Roundup: MEAN GIRLS Returns With New Movie Musical - Find Out What Critics Think!
by Michael Major
The first public screenings of Mean Girls are here and the critics are revealing what they thought of the new movie musical adaptation. Read the reviews below and check back we continue to update this roundup with more reviews.. (more...

Video: Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley at the Governors Awards
by Stephi Wild
The 2024 Governors Awards took place on January 9, where Mel Brooks was honored with an Honorary Oscar for his legacy of work. See Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane take the  stage to perform a medly of songs from The Producers, including The King of Old Broadway and I Want to Be a Producer in a tribute to Mel. (more...

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the cast of the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of Mamma Mia! in action! Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Never hold back your step for a moment, never doubt that your courage may grow. Hold your head even higher and into the fire we go!"

- The Scarlet Pimpernel


