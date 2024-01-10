Teens Can Get a Free Ride to MEAN GIRLS Through Uber

When you create a new Uber teen account, Uber will offer two free rides (up to $15) to riders nationwide from Wednesday, January 10 through Monday, January 15.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Teens Can Get a Free Ride to MEAN GIRLS Through Uber

Get in, loser! We're taking Uber to see Mean Girls.

Celebrating the upcoming release of the new Mean Girls movie, Uber will be offering teens free rides to go see the new highly anticipated film in theaters. With a stacked cast of Gen Z favorites, including Reneé Rapp, Chris Briney and Angourie Rice, teens can take their movie-going experience to the next level by riding with Uber.

When you create a new Uber teen account, Uber will offer two free rides (up to $15) to riders nationwide from Wednesday, January 10 through Monday, January 15 so teens can catch Mean Girls during Paramount’s early access screenings beginning Jan 10 and through the rest of the opening weekend. 

With an Uber teen account, teens (ages 13-17) have the freedom to request their own rides and meals, all under parents' supervision. The accounts include live safety features and real-time update so that parents can follow their kids' travel.

Remember, you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom! 

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a musical twist on the modern classic. New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.



RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Set For AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on Broadway Photo
Full Cast Set For AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on Broadway

The full cast has been revealed for An Enemy of the People on Broadway! Find out who is joining Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli, and Victoria Pedretti in the cast!

2
Jodie Comer to Narrate PRIMA FACIE Audiobook Photo
Jodie Comer to Narrate PRIMA FACIE Audiobook

Jodie Comer will narrate the audiobook of Suzie Miller's hit play Prima Facie. According to The Bookseller, the format will be released by Heinemann, an imprint of Penguin, in audiobook, hardback and e-book form in March 2024.

3
Video: Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Photo
Video: Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley

The 2024 Governors Awards took place on January 9, where Mel Brooks was honored with an Honorary Oscar for his legacy of work. Prior to being presented with the award,  Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane took the stage to give a speech, and then performed a medly of songs from The Producers, including The King of Old Broadway and I Want to Be a Producer.

4
Stage Adaptation of THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Opens in China Photo
Stage Adaptation of THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION Opens in China

A stage adaptation of the film The Shawshank Redemption is now playing in China! The production opened in Shenzhen on January 4, and will head to Shanghai and Beijing next. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Teens Can Get a Free Ride to MEAN GIRLS Through UberTeens Can Get a Free Ride to MEAN GIRLS Through Uber
Photos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & MorePhotos: Inside the MEAN GIRLS Premiere With Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Reneé Rapp & More
Photos: Erika Henningsen, Patina Miller & More Walk the HAZBIN HOTEL Premiere Red CarpetPhotos: Erika Henningsen, Patina Miller & More Walk the HAZBIN HOTEL Premiere Red Carpet
Annaleigh Ashford to Lead HAPPY FACE Drama Series on Paramount+Annaleigh Ashford to Lead HAPPY FACE Drama Series on Paramount+

Videos

Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley Video
Broderick and Lane Honor Mel Brooks With THE PRODUCERS Medley
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
First Look at PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
WICKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You