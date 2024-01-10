Teens Can Get a Free Ride to MEAN GIRLS Through Uber

Get in, loser! We're taking Uber to see Mean Girls.

Celebrating the upcoming release of the new Mean Girls movie, Uber will be offering teens free rides to go see the new highly anticipated film in theaters. With a stacked cast of Gen Z favorites, including Reneé Rapp, Chris Briney and Angourie Rice, teens can take their movie-going experience to the next level by riding with Uber.

When you create a new Uber teen account, Uber will offer two free rides (up to $15) to riders nationwide from Wednesday, January 10 through Monday, January 15 so teens can catch Mean Girls during Paramount’s early access screenings beginning Jan 10 and through the rest of the opening weekend.

With an Uber teen account, teens (ages 13-17) have the freedom to request their own rides and meals, all under parents' supervision. The accounts include live safety features and real-time update so that parents can follow their kids' travel.

Remember, you’re not a regular mom, you’re a cool mom!

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a musical twist on the modern classic. New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Photo: Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.