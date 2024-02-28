Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 28, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, February 28

The cast of Tommy on Broadway meets the press

The cast of Suffs on Broadway meets the press

Brooklyn Laundry opens Off-Broadway

Thursday, February 29

Doubt opens on Broadway

Photos: Get a First Look at Amy Ryan & Liev Schreiber in DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Doubt: A Parable is now in previews and opens officially on Thursday, March 7, 2024. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. Get a first look at photos from the production!

Video: Marc Summers Opens Up About Bringing Nickelodeon Nostalgia to the Stage

by Nicole Rosky

The show, The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers is open now Off-Broadway! Watch as the full gang chats more about what this this nostalgic theatrical event is all about!

Meet the Cast of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

by Stephi Wild

The new Broadway production of Henrik Ibsen’s thunderous masterwork, AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, adapted by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog and directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold, begins previews tonight, Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Meet the cast of An Enemy of the People here!. (more...)

Ariana Grande Had to 'Completely Erase Pop Star Ari' For WICKED: How She 'Deconstructed' Herself to Play Glinda

by Michael Major

Ariana Grande is giving a first look into how she became Glinda for the Wicked movie musical. In her first full-length interview since wrapping up filming, Grande shared how she prepared to audition for Wicked and what she learned about herself as a performer throughout filming. Watch the interview video now!. (more...)

Sandra Oh, Ann Harada & More to Star in THE WELKIN at Atlantic Theater Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been revealed for the American premiere of The Welkin, written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Sarah Benson at Atlantic Theater Company. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Get A First Look at a New Montage for COMPANY on Tour

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look at an all-new montage for the national tour of the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company. . (more...)

Video: How Sutton Foster Juggled SWEENEY TODD & ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

by Michael Major

Sutton Foster sat down on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss starring as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd on Broadway, taking over the role just five days after starring in Once Upon a Mattress. Foster also discussed her Mrs. Lovett accent and what happened when Patti LuPone came to see her third performance. Watch the video now!. (more...)

