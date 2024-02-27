Video: Marc Summers Opens Up About Bringing Nickelodeon Nostalgia to the Stage

Any kid of the 90s is already well acquainted with Marc Summers.

"Who knew that [Double Dare] was going to explode? Kids didn't have their own game show and Nickelodeon gave it to them. For whatever reason, the kids hooked onto me and my personality," Summers explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's so much fun to talk to a lot of our audience, which are people in their 40s, who come and have stories to tell about turning their house into an obstacle course. To hear these stories is crazy."

The show, The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers, is written by Alex Brightman with original music by Drew Gasparini. Part interactive game show, part memoir, it takes us on one man's extraordinary journey, both on-screen and off.

"For anybody in their 30s or late 20s, I think you are going to walk into this theatre and be like, 'Oh my god, my childhood just threw up all over the walls.' I had that feeling today walking in," said Gasparini.

