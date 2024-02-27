Video: How Sutton Foster Juggled SWEENEY TODD & ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Sutton Foster sat down on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss starring as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd on Broadway, taking over the role just five days after starring in Once Upon a Mattress.

"I sort of look at things like it's a stove top, so I put things I'm working on on the front burner and then you sort of move things around. I'm a mom, too, so I feel like I'm really good at multi-tasking," she shares. "If you look at the mountain, it's impossible. But if you take it just one little bite at a time, it's amazing what you can do."

Foster also discussed her Mrs. Lovett accent, revealing the poem she says before every performance to prepare.

The Tony-winner also revealed what happened when Patti LuPone came to see her third performance in Sweeney Todd, sharing that she had to turn down the theatre legend's offer to go out after the show.

Foster is joined by Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit in the Tony-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Their limited 12-week engagement will conclude on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at the Lunt Fontanne Theatre.

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences can experience Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award®–winning score as it was performed in the original production—with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award–winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of the musical thriller.

Watch the interview here:



