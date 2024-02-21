Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 21, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, February 22

The cast of The Outsiders on Broadway meets the press

Saturday, February 24

Water for Elephants begins previews on Broadway

Christian Borle, Krysta Rodriguez, & Ephraim Sykes Will Lead Kennedy Center's BYE BYE BIRDIE

by Joshua Wright

A star-studded cast has been announced for The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts's Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie!

Photos: HADESTOWN's Lola Tung, Jordan Fisher, and Ani DiFranco Meet the Press

by Jennifer Broski

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" star Lola Tung and Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco made their Broadway debuts in Hadestown this month. See photos of Tung and DiFranco, along with fellow cast member Jordan Fisher, meeting the press below!

Photos: See New Images of Boy George, Courtney Reed and Derek Klena in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at new images of the current cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, featuring Boy George as Harold Zidler, Courtney Reed as Satine, and Derek Klena as Christian.

Photos: Go Inside MCP's CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert, with Norm Lewis, Nikki Renée Daniels and More

by Jonah Hale

Over the weekend, Manhattan Concert Productions presented Children of Eden at David Geffen Hall and BroadwayWorld was there for the big night. Check out photos here!

NYS Theater Tax Credit: Who Benefits and How

by Cara Joy David

Industry Cara Joy David dives into the Theatrical Production Tax Credit. Learn more here!

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Available to Watch at Home; DVD Release to Include New Bonus Features

by Michael Major

You can now buy or rent the Mean Girls movie musical on all digital platforms. Find out more here!

