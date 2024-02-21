Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 21, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, February 22
The cast of The Outsiders on Broadway meets the press
Saturday, February 24
Water for Elephants begins previews on Broadway

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/18/24 - MJ THE MUSICAL, THE LION KING & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 2/18/2024.. (more...

Christian Borle, Krysta Rodriguez, & Ephraim Sykes Will Lead Kennedy Center's BYE BYE BIRDIE
by Joshua Wright
A star-studded cast has been announced for The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts's Broadway Center Stage production of Bye Bye Birdie! (more...)

Photos: HADESTOWN's Lola Tung, Jordan Fisher, and Ani DiFranco Meet the Press
by Jennifer Broski
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” star Lola Tung and Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco made their Broadway debuts in Hadestown this month. See photos of Tung and DiFranco, along with fellow cast member Jordan Fisher, meeting the press below! 

Photos: See New Images of Boy George, Courtney Reed and Derek Klena in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at new images of the current cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, featuring Boy George as Harold Zidler, Courtney Reed as Satine, and Derek Klena as Christian.

Photos: Go Inside MCP's CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert, with Norm Lewis, Nikki Renée Daniels and More
by Jonah Hale
Over the weekend, Manhattan Concert Productions presented Children of Eden at David Geffen Hall and BroadwayWorld was there for the big night. Check out photos here!. (more...)

NYS Theater Tax Credit: Who Benefits and How
by Cara Joy David
Industry Cara Joy David dives into the Theatrical Production Tax Credit. Learn more here! (more...)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Now Available to Watch at Home; DVD Release to Include New Bonus Features
by Michael Major
You can now buy or rent the Mean Girls movie musical on all digital platforms. Find out more here! (more...

Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess is perhaps best known for his role on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which he has received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations. He was most recently seen on Broadway as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! the Musical!. Past credits on Broadway include Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys and Good Vibrations. Regionally he was seen in The Wiz and Songs For A New World. In June 2016, Burgess reprised his role of "Sebastian the Crab" during the Hollywood Bowl concert event of The Little Mermaid. Burgess can be seen in the AppleTV musical cartoon series Central Park as the voice of Cole Tillerman. 

Other birthdays on this day include:
Tyne Daly
Corbin Bleu
Christine Ebersole 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Suddenly the world seems such a perfect place
Suddenly it moves with such a perfect grace
Suddenly my life doesn't seem such a waste
It all revolves around you."

- Moulin Rouge!


