Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 14, 2024

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, February 14

The cast of Children of Eden at Lincoln Center meets the press

Friday, February 16

The cast of Clue on tour meets the press

Saturday, February 17

Broadway dims its lights in memory of Chita Rivera

Sunday, February 18

Children of Eden in concert at Lincoln Center

APPROPRIATE Will Transfer to Belasco Theater; Extends Through June

The Second Stage Theater production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer and starring Sarah Paulson, is extending its run and will transfer to the Belasco Theater.

Photo: First Look at Michael Jackson Biopic Starring His Nephew, Jaafar Jackson

Get a first look at Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, playing his late uncle in the much-anticipated film "Michael." The photo features Jackson in performance as Michael Jackson, bringing to life the "Man in the Mirror" from the legendary 1992-1993 Dangerous Tour.

Is SLAVE PLAY Headed to London?

Slave Play may be headed to London in the near future!

Tickets Sell Out Within Hours For Tom Holland-Led ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

Tickets have completely sold out for the entire run of Romeo & Juliet, led by Tom Holland, coming to London's West End this May.

Disneyland Characters and Parades Cast Members to Unionize With Actors' Equity Association

Calling themselves "Magic United," Cast Members who work in the Disneyland resort's Characters and Parades departments are unionizing with Actors' Equity Association.

Renee Fleming

Renée Fleming is one of the most highly acclaimed singers of our time, performing on the stages of the world’s great opera houses and concert halls. Honored with five Grammy® awards and the US National Medal of Arts, she has sung for momentous occasions from the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony to the Super Bowl. In May, Renée Fleming was named a Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health for the World Health Organization, and in December received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor.



Renée’s current concert calendar includes appearances in Paris, Milan, Vienna, and at Carnegie Hall. Her current recital and concert program, Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene, inspired by her 2023 Grammy Award-winning album of the same name, includes an original film created by the National Geographic Society, featuring footage captured from Cape Horn to the Arctic Circle. Recent opera performances include starring in the world premiere staging of The Hours, a new opera based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and award-winning film, at the Metropolitan Opera, and a role debut as Pat Nixon in a new production of Nixon in China at the Opéra de Paris.



In January, Decca released a special double-length album of live recordings from Renée’s iconic performances at the Metropolitan Opera, Renée Fleming: Greatest Moments at the Met. Renée has recorded everything from complete operas and song recitals to indie rock and jazz. She earned a Tony award nomination for her performance in Carousel on Broadway, and her voice is featured in two Best Picture Oscar-winning films.



A leading advocate for research at the intersection of arts, health, and neuroscience, Renée Fleming launched the first ongoing collaboration between The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the US National Institutes of Health. She has presented her program Music and the Mind in more than 50 cities around the world.



In addition to directing SongStudio at Carnegie Hall, Renée is Co-Artistic Director of the Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTS at the Aspen Music Festival and School, and Advisor for Special Projects at the Los Angeles Opera. Other awards include the 2023 Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum, the Fulbright Lifetime Achievement Medal, and the Order of Merit from Germany. She holds honorary doctorates from eight leading universities. www.reneefleming.com

Other birthdays on this date include:

Danai Guira

Gregory Hines

John Barrymore

