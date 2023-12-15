 Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 15th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 15, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Launch Trilogy; Eying Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be the first instalment in a trilogy. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is currently playing in London at The Phoenix Theatre. . (more...)

Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!

by Team BWW

Voting is now open to select the Top 5 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Cast your vote today!. (more...)

SHUCKED to Open North American Tour in Nashville in November 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The North American Tour of the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy Shucked will make its Nashville debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center®’s Jackson Hall November 5-10, 2024. Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Oprah Faced Pressure to Cast Beyoncé & Rihanna in THE COLOR PURPLE

by Michael Major

Oprah has revealed that she faced pressure to cast stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna in The Color Purple movie musical. Winfrey shared that while the original film was a commercial success, there was still concern from producers over selling the movie musical adaptation to audiences.. (more...)

Barbra Streisand to Receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

by Michael Major

Barbra Streisand will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment in 2024. The SAG Life Achievement Award will join Streisand's numerous accolades, including being an EGOT winner. Recent honorees include Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Carol Burnett, Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, and more.. (more...)

Video: 'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

by Michael Major

Last night's final Jeopardy! was 'Movie Musicals.' Watch the video clip to see if you get it right. Recently, Jeopardy has featured a 'Songs In Musicals' category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a 'Broadway is Back' category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!