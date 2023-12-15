 Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 15th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 15, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Watch: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's 'Old Friends' Music Video Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez
Exclusive: Get a First Listen to 'The Cheese Touch' From DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW to Launch Trilogy; Eying Broadway
Voting Now Open to Pick the Next On Stage Top 5!
by Team BWW
Voting is now open to select the Top 5 for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. Cast your vote today!. (more...)
SHUCKED to Open North American Tour in Nashville in November 2024
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The North American Tour of the Tony Award®-winning musical comedy Shucked will make its Nashville debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center®’s Jackson Hall November 5-10, 2024. Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Oprah Faced Pressure to Cast Beyoncé & Rihanna in THE COLOR PURPLE
by Michael Major
Oprah has revealed that she faced pressure to cast stars like Beyoncé and Rihanna in The Color Purple movie musical. Winfrey shared that while the original film was a commercial success, there was still concern from producers over selling the movie musical adaptation to audiences.. (more...)
Barbra Streisand to Receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award
by Michael Major
Barbra Streisand will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment in 2024. The SAG Life Achievement Award will join Streisand's numerous accolades, including being an EGOT winner. Recent honorees include Sally Field, Helen Mirren, Carol Burnett, Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, and more.. (more...)
Video: 'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
by Michael Major
Last night's final Jeopardy! was 'Movie Musicals.' Watch the video clip to see if you get it right. Recently, Jeopardy has featured a 'Songs In Musicals' category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a 'Broadway is Back' category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.. (more...)
