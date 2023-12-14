Video: 'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

Test your knowledge on movie musicals with last night's final Jeopardy!

Dec. 14, 2023

Video: 'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

Last night's final Jeopardy! was "Movie Musicals."

The given to the contestants was: "Of the musicals to win an Oscar for Best Picture, 1 of the 2 with one-word titles based on and named for literary characters."

Watch the clip below to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a "Songs In Musicals" categoryIdina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Watch the clip here:






