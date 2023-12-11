Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 11th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 11, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Full Cast Set for THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

Full casting is now set for the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture.. (more...) Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway How to Dance in Ohio, with book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura, choreography by Mayte Natalio, and direction by Sammi Cannold, opened on Broadway on December 10th. Read the reviews! (more...)

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year

Check out our roundup of 'Best of' lists for theatre for 2023. Be sure to check back later for new additions as they're released!. (more...)

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10

Who wmade the Top 10? Watch as the Top 10 performers are annouced for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage!

Exclusive Photo: Get a First Look at REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL at A.R.T.

Get an exclusive first look at Real Women Have Curves: The Musical at American Repertory Theatre!. (more...)

Interview: How Caitlin Houlahan Reimagined 'Dawn' for the WAITRESS Movie

While filming the live capture of Waitress, Caitlin Houlahan says she was able to play her character of Dawn in 'a completely different way.' BroadwayWorld sat down Houlahan to discuss how she rediscovered Dawn for the film, what its like to flim two Broadway musicals back-to-back, her relationship with Sara Bareilles, and more.. (more...)

Tickets On Sale Now For Steve Carell-Led UNCLE VANYA

Tickets will go on sale today at 12pm ET for Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA. Learn more about how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Disney100 Documentary to Feature Julie Andrews, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel & More

“Disney 100: A Century of Dreams – A Special Edition of 20/20,” the documentary special event commemorating the 100th anniversary of Disney, will feature interviews with Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Idina Menzel, Elton John, Alan Menken, Katy Perry, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara, Ariana DeBose, and more.. (more...)

Rita Moreno

Moreno's career has spanned over 70 years; her notable acting work includes supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956) and West Side Story (1961), as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children's television series The Electric Company, and a supporting role as Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003. Her other notable films include Popi (1969), Carnal Knowledge (1971), The Four Seasons (1981), I Like It Like That (1994) and the cult film Slums of Beverly Hills (1998). She voiced the titular role of Carmen Sandiego in Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? from 1994 to 1999. For theater, she is best known for her role as Googie Gomez in The Ritz.



Rita is one of 23 people who have achieved what is called the Triple Crown of Acting, with individual competitive Academy, Emmy and Tony awards for acting; she and Helen Hayes are the only two who have achieved both distinctions. She has won numerous other awards, including various lifetime achievement awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor. In 2015, she was awarded a Kennedy Center Honors Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award for her contribution to American culture, through performing arts. She was awarded the Peabody Career Achievement Award in 2019.

