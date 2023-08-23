Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 23rd, 2023

Encores adds an encore week of performances for shows in its 2024 season, Gutenberg! announces new standbys and more!

Aug. 23, 2023

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!
Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  August 23, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, August 23- Refuge Plays Meet and Greet
Sunday, August 27- Goodnight, Oscar closes on Broadway

New York City Center Will Extend Encores! Runs to 2 Weeks
by Nicole Rosky
The 2024 Encores! series will present an encore week of its upcoming productions, upping its run length from one to two weeks to celebrate 30 years of the Tony-honored series.. (more...)

Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Standbys
by Chloe Rabinowitz
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! has announced Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley join as standbys for stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. (more...)

Video: Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
By: BroadwayWorld TV
Discover the breathtaking wonders of New York City from above with Charm Aviation's helicopter tours!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Interview: TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL's Mikaela Secada Talks Broadway Debut, Performing for Michael J. Fox & More
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
Mikaela Secada is currently making her Broadway debut as Jennifer in Back to the Future: The Musical. Get the behind the scenes scoop on this new musical adaptation from one of its brightst stars!

Photos: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse, Starring Caissie Levy
by Aliya Al-Hassan
The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal is alive in a new production at Donmar Warehouse. See Broadway's Caissie Levy and more in action! (more...

Idina Menzel Is No Longer Managed By Scooter Braun
by Michael Major
Idina Menzel cuts ties with talent manager Scooter Braun as her manager, as the exodus of high-profile clients from Braun's roster continues. (more...

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/20/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/20/2023.. (more...

Video: Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
by Nicole Rosky
Funny Girl meets Trump's legal woes in Randy Rainbow's latest parody! This time, he spoofs the classic 'Don't Rain on My Parade' with 'Don't Arraign on His Parade'. (more...

Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells will return to Broadway this season in Gutenberg! the Musical. He has starred in HBO’s acclaimed series “Girls,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” and voiced Matthew in Netflix’s adult animated series “Big Mouth.” He has returned to Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos for which he received his second Tony Award nomination, and most recently, as part of the all-star cast of the Tony Award-winning revival of The Boys in the Band.

Other birthdays on this date include:
Gene Kelly
Ken Davenport
Lee Roy Reams 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Just because you find that life's not fair it
doesn't mean that you just have to grin and bear it."

-Matilda the Musical


