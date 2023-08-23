Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 23rd, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 23, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, August 23- Refuge Plays Meet and Greet

Sunday, August 27- Goodnight, Oscar closes on Broadway

New York City Center Will Extend Encores! Runs to 2 Weeks

by Nicole Rosky

The 2024 Encores! series will present an encore week of its upcoming productions, upping its run length from one to two weeks to celebrate 30 years of the Tony-honored series.. (more...)

Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Standbys

by Chloe Rabinowitz

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! has announced Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley join as standbys for stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad. (more...)

Interview: TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL's Mikaela Secada Talks Broadway Debut, Performing for Michael J. Fox & More

By: Chloe Rabinowitz

Mikaela Secada is currently making her Broadway debut as Jennifer in Back to the Future: The Musical. Get the behind the scenes scoop on this new musical adaptation from one of its brightst stars!

Photos: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse, Starring Caissie Levy

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal is alive in a new production at Donmar Warehouse. See Broadway's Caissie Levy and more in action! (more...)

Idina Menzel Is No Longer Managed By Scooter Braun

by Michael Major

Idina Menzel cuts ties with talent manager Scooter Braun as her manager, as the exodus of high-profile clients from Braun's roster continues. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/20/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/20/2023.. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade

by Nicole Rosky

Funny Girl meets Trump's legal woes in Randy Rainbow's latest parody! This time, he spoofs the classic 'Don't Rain on My Parade' with 'Don't Arraign on His Parade'. (more...)

Andrew Rannells

Andrew Rannells will return to Broadway this season in Gutenberg! the Musical. He has starred in HBO’s acclaimed series “Girls,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” and voiced Matthew in Netflix’s adult animated series “Big Mouth.” He has returned to Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos for which he received his second Tony Award nomination, and most recently, as part of the all-star cast of the Tony Award-winning revival of The Boys in the Band.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Gene Kelly

Ken Davenport

Lee Roy Reams

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!