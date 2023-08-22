Photos: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse, Starring Caissie Levy

A handful of tickets throughout the run has also been released

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Production photos have been released of Next To Normal, ahead of tonight's opening night.

Critically acclaimed Broadway musical Next to Normal is an intimate exploration of family and loss. At its heart is Diana Goodman (Broadway and West End star Caissie Levy), a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

Caissie Levy (Caroline, or Change; Frozen; Ghost) plays Diana, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. Husband Dan is played by Olivier Award winner Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; The History Boys). Their children Gabe and Natalie are played by Jack Wolfe (Shadow and Bone; The Magic Flute) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (The Secret Life of Bees and Olivier Award winner for Matilda). Trevor Dion Nicholas(Hamilton; Aladdin) plays Diana's doctors and Jack Ofrecio (From Here to Eternity) plays Natalie's boyfriend Henry.

Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs the long-awaited UK première of this powerful musical about a far from average family.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




