Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Standbys

Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley have joined the cast of Gutenberg! The Musical! as standbys for Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in the roles of Bud and Doug.

Gutenberg! The Musical! will play Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street) with previews beginning Friday, September 15 ahead of a Thursday, October 12 opening night. This strictly limited 20-week engagement will play through Sunday, January 28, 2024 only.

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are reuniting on Broadway for the first time in over a decade for Gutenberg! The Musical!, written by Tony and Emmy Award® nominees Scott Brown and Anthony King, and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, who directed the lauded 2006 Off-Broadway production of the musical.

Gad and Rannells first rocketed to national attention as the original Elder Cunningham and Elder Price in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, a pairing that drew comparisons to some of the great comedy stage duos. They have since become household names with Gad starring in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, Kenneth Branagh’s film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, Hulu’s horror-comedy series “Little Monsters,” and as the voice of Olaf in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2. He currently is in production for the second season of Peacock’s “Wolf Like Me” and most recently starred in “Avenue 5” and “Central Park” which he co-created.

Rannells has starred in HBO’s acclaimed series “Girls,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” and voiced Matthew in Netflix’s adult animated series “Big Mouth.” He has returned to Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos for which he received his second Tony Award nomination, and most recently, as part of the all-star cast of the Tony Award-winning revival of The Boys in the Band.

Gutenberg! The Musical! was originally developed at New York’s Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theatre and was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Cody Spencer & M.L. Dogg (sound design), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager).