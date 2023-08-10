Wake Up With BWW 8/10: SPAMALOT Casting, THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to The Shark is Broken, which officially opens on Broadway tonight at the John Golden Theatre. The play will run for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

Casting has been announced for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT, which if headed to Broadway after its run at the Kennedy Center. The cast will feature Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad (oh wait, we still owe you a Lancelot).

Academy Award-winning actress, filmmaker, and producer Angelina Jolie has joined the producing team for the Broadway-bound new musical The Outsiders, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture.

Plus, watch Casey Likes and the rest of the cast of Back to the Future take over Times Square to perform "The Power of Love" and "Back in Time" on GMA.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Ethan Slater & Christopher Fitzgerald Join Cast

The court of the St. James Theatre has assembled! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python's SPAMALOT has just announced its cast and we have the full list!

Angelina Jolie Joins Producing Team of Broadway- Bound THE OUTSIDERS

Academy Award-winning actress, filmmaker, and producer Angelina Jolie has joined as a lead producer on the Broadway-bound new musical The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture. Jolie joins the producing team alongside The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky.

Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is officially on Broadway! Below, watch as Casey Likes and the rest of the cast take over Times Square to perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back in Time' on GMA.

Federal Court Allows Aaron Sorkin's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Adaptation to be Staged Nationwide

A federal court has ruled that Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD can be staged nationwide. Learn more about the court's decision and the impact it will have on the theater community.

Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr. and Cast of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Meet the Press

Rehearsals are now underway for the first Broadway revival of the American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by legendary Ossie Davis will officially open on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at The Music Box Theatre. Check out photos of the cast!

David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices

David Tennant has said that 'ludicrous' theatre prices threaten future of British TV and film.

HADESTOWN to Host First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance in Partnership with TDF

Find out when and where you can catch the first-ever autism friendly performance of the hit musical HADESTOWN, presented in partnership with TDF. Get all the details here.

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination

Julia Lester tells all on making her Broadway debut with her Tony nominated performance in Into the Woods to returning home for the final season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series. In the video, Lester looks forward to starring in the Off-Broadway production of I Can Get It For You Wholesale, in a role originated by Barbra Streisand.

Christine Ebersole, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells & More to Headline York Theatre Company Gala

Get all the details on the star-studded lineup for York Theatre Company's 31st Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala, including Christine Ebersole, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells, and more. Find out when and where the event will take place.

- The Shark is Broken officially opens on Broadway tonight! Meet the cast here.

