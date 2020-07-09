Wake Up With BWW 7/9: BROADWAY BARKS Goes Virtual, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, aptly titled "Broadway Barks Across America" for the 2020 season will be streamed for the first time ever on Thursday, July 16th at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The event will be hosted by Bernadette Peters, and feature Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, Josh Groban, and more!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Cinderella will now world premiere at The Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Wednesday 7 April 2021, with previews from Friday 19 March 2021.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Patti LuPone Wants to Narrate Mary Trump's New Book For Randy Rainbow to Lip-Sync

Could we be getting a new Randy Rainbow/Patti LuPone collaboration? We sure hope so!. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Listen to Act 1 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets

Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act I of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!. (more...)

3) QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!

We're going back to 1780 for A Winter's Ball (you know, where the Schuyler Sisters are the envy of all?) for our latest Hamilton quiz!. (more...)

4) TheaterWorksUSA's Chelsea Studios Will Not Reopen

TheatreWorksUSA has announced that their Chelsea Studios will not reopen.. (more...)

5) Andrew Lloyd Webber's New CINDERELLA Will Officially Arrive at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre in Spring 2021

Producers The Really Useful Group announced today that Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical Cinderella will now world premiere at The Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Wednesday 7 April 2021, with previews from Friday 19 March 2021.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Mike Messer hosts Rockin' Sing-a-Long and Ali Solomon hosts Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- Ken Davenport will present a virtual reunion with the cast and creatives of Altar Boyz at 8pm. Susan Blackwell is set to host the virtual event. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: What's the Deal with Protein? Mark Fisher Fitness Nutritionist Britta Whittenberg-Kasprzak Explains!

While the theatre community continues to wait for the return of live performing, many actors are searching for ways to keep their bodies in prime shape for the stage while stuck at home. Does your diet need a refresher? BroadwayWorld has teamed with Mark Fisher Fitness Nutritionist Britta Whittenberg-Kasprzak, who today is breaking down the What, Why, How and What Kind of Protein!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, Josh Groban and More Announced for Virtual 22nd Annual BROADWAY BARKS

The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, aptly titled "Broadway Barks Across America" for the 2020 season will be streamed for the first time ever on Thursday, July 16th at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The streamed event, hosted by co-founder, Bernadette Peters will feature adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country.

Social Butterfly: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Fans Sing 'When You Believe'

Last month, The Prince of Egypt did a call out to the fans of the musical, asking them to send in videos of themselves singing the show's most famous song, When You Believe.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

