VIDEO: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Fans Sing 'When You Believe'

Last month, The Prince of Egypt did a call out to the fans of the musical, asking them to send in videos of themselves singing the show's most famous song, When You Believe.

The video has now been released, and can be watched below!

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new musical based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film, will return to London's Dominion Theatre for an open-ended run, with tickets now on sale from Monday 2 November 2020 to Saturday 4 September 2021. Performances will officially resume pending UK Government advice.

Originally announced for a limited 32-week engagement, the production was ecstatically received by audiences, with an incredible 83,000 people attending just 43 performances (including 20 previews) prior to the shutdown of all theatres.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT premiered on Tuesday 25 February 2020, with previews from Wednesday 5 February 2020. Prior to the UK Government shutdown of theatres, the production was on sale for an extended limited engagement to 31 October 2020.

The original cast recording of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT was released on digital and streaming formats by Ghostlight Records on 3 April 2020. A CD will be released later this year.

