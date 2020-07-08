BWW Exclusive: What's the Deal with Protein? Mark Fisher Fitness Nutritionist Britta Whittenberg-Kasprzak Explains!

While the theatre community continues to wait for the return of live performing, many actors are searching for ways to keep their bodies in prime shape for the stage while stuck at home. Does your diet need a refresher? BroadwayWorld has teamed with Mark Fisher Fitness Nutritionist Britta Whittenberg-Kasprzak, who today is breaking down the What, Why, How and What Kind of Protein below!



Interested in diving deeper? You can learn more about all things protein from Precision Nutrition, where you can find vegan sources of protein from mbgfood, and how to find healthy sources of plant and animal protein from mbgfood.

Now that your nutritional journey is back on track, make time today to up your fitness routine! Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE while sheltering in place. BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Mark Fisher Fitness and Harold Gibbons to offer you a series of movements for your stay-at-home adventures. Click here to stay fit while staying in!

Related Articles