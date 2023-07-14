Wake Up With BWW 7/14: Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis in MRS. DOUBTFIRE Tour, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis

Rob McClure will take his Tony Award-nominated role of Mrs. Doubtfire on the road as the new musical launches its North American Tour this Fall. McClure’s real-life wife, Broadway actress Maggie Lakis, will play Miranda Hillard. . (more...)

Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour

The National Tour of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods will welcome back Krysta Rodriguez to the company, playing Cinderella for the production’s final weeks of the national tour engagement.. (more...)

Loretta Devine Replaces Jennifer Holliday in New York City Center's PAL JOEY

New York City Center announced casting updates for the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. Joining the cast are Loretta Devine as nightclub owner Lucille Wallace and Jeb Brown as Tony, the gangster who’s caught her eye. . (more...)

Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center

Additional casting has been revealed for the symphonic world premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy Center, taking place next month. Jordan Donica will play Collins with Awa Sal Secka as Joanne.. (more...)

SAG-AFTRA Officially Calls Strike Against Film & TV Industry; Broadway Will Not Be Affected

Contract negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP ended, failing to make a deal. An actors strike is now imminent with the union meeting to vote on an official approval of the strike. This signifies that the Wicked movie musical, which is currently in production in the U.K., could potentially be shut down. . (more...)

Stage Actor James Beeks Acquitted of Charges Relating to January 6th Capitol Attack

Stage actor James Beeks has been acquitted of all charges related to his participation in the January 6th Capitol riots.. (more...)

Katrina Lenk, Joe Iconis, Laurence Fishburne, and More Set For New York Stage and Film 2023 Summer Season

New York Stage and Film has revealed complete casting for the 2023 Summer Season, starting on Friday, July 14 and running to Sunday, August 6 at Marist College in Poughkeepsie. The cast includes Katrina Lenk, Joe Iconis, Laurence Fishburne, and many more. Learn more about the full lineup here!. (more...)

Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway

Rehearsals are underway for The Shark is Broken, which officially begins Broadway previews on July 25, at the John Golden Theatre. The play officially opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement. In this video, watch as the cast meets the press!. (more...)

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman

Watch a clip of 'Sensation' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago!. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who turns 28 today!

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is known for creating, writing, and starring in the BBC comedy-drama series Fleabag (2016–2019), and for developing and writing the BBC America thriller series Killing Eve (2018–present).



Waller-Bridge is also a playwright. Her work includes the series of plays Good. Clean. Fun. and Fleabag. In 2016, she wrote and starred in the sitcom Crashing and BBC Three's adaptation of Fleabag.



Film appearances include Solo: A Star Wars Story, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and The Iron Lady.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!