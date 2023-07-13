Stage Actor James Beeks Acquitted of Charges Relating to January 6th Capitol Attack

Stage actor James Beeks has been acquitted of all charges related to his participation in the January 6th Capitol riots, Deadline reports.

As BroadwayWorld reported in November 2021, James D. Beeks, who played Judas on the U.S. tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, was arrested and charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. He was also revealed to be "an affiliate of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia organization."

Now, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta concluded at a Washington, D.C. courthouse that there was no evidence suggesting Beeks knew of plans to obstruct Congress.

Greg Hunter, Beeks' attorney, claims that Beeks was not aware of the group’s intentions. “If he didn’t know what others intended, he couldn’t intend to do it,” Hunter said.

He was acquitted on charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and civil disorder. Previous charges had already been dropped. It was also reported that the actor is no longer a member of the Oath Keepers.

In addition to his role in Jesus Christ Superstar, Beeks' Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe's Cafe, and he has performed as a Michael Jackson tribute artist.