Stage Actor James Beeks Acquitted of Charges Relating to January 6th Capitol Attack

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta concluded at a Washington, D.C. courthouse that there was no evidence suggesting Beeks knew of plans to obstruct Congress.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 4 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!

Stage Actor James Beeks Acquitted of Charges Relating to January 6th Capitol Attack

Stage actor James Beeks has been acquitted of all charges related to his participation in the January 6th Capitol riots, Deadline reports.

As BroadwayWorld reported in November 2021, James D. Beeks, who played Judas on the U.S. tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, was arrested and charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. He was also revealed to be "an affiliate of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia organization."

Now, U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta concluded at a Washington, D.C. courthouse that there was no evidence suggesting Beeks knew of plans to obstruct Congress.

Greg Hunter, Beeks' attorney, claims that Beeks was not aware of the group’s intentions. “If he didn’t know what others intended, he couldn’t intend to do it,” Hunter said.

He was acquitted on charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and civil disorder. Previous charges had already been dropped. It was also reported that the actor is no longer a member of the Oath Keepers.

Read the original story on Deadline.

In addition to his role in Jesus Christ Superstar, Beeks' Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe's Cafe, and he has performed as a Michael Jackson tribute artist.



RELATED STORIES

1
Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis Photo
Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis

Rob McClure will take his Tony Award-nominated role of Mrs. Doubtfire on the road as the new musical launches its North American Tour this Fall. McClure’s real-life wife, Broadway actress Maggie Lakis, will play Miranda Hillard. 

2
Listen: James Ijames Talks 21st-Century Masculinity, Theater, & More Photo
Listen: James Ijames Talks 21st-Century Masculinity, Theater, & More

TIME has released the latest episode of its podcast Person of the Week, featuring a sit-down interview with Playwright James Ijames. He discusses everything from theater to his experience growing up in the South, to how his work explores 21st-century masculinity. 

3
IATSE Votes to Ratify Touring Agreement Photo
IATSE Votes to Ratify Touring Agreement

 The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has announced that they have voted to the ratify the Bus & Truck Touring Agreement, with 86% of votes cast in favor.

4
Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join RENT at the Kennedy Center Photo
Jordan Donica and Awa Sal Secka Join RENT at the Kennedy Center

Additional casting has been revealed for the symphonic world premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy Center, taking place next month. Jordan Donica will play Collins with Awa Sal Secka as Joanne.

More Hot Stories For You

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in JulyGet 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July
Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National TourKrysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Wake Up With BWW 7/13: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, Emmy Nominations, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/13: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, Emmy Nominations, and More!
Review Roundup: IN DREAMS, Starring Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett, Opens at Leeds PlayhouseReview Roundup: IN DREAMS, Starring Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett, Opens at Leeds Playhouse

Videos

Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
CHICAGO
WICKED

Recommended For You