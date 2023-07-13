Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis

Rob McClure will take his Tony Award-nominated role of Mrs. Doubtfire on the road as the new musical launches its North American Tour this Fall. McClure’s real-life wife, Broadway actress Maggie Lakis, will play Miranda Hillard. Lakis is best known for her performances in Something Rotten! and Avenue Q, among other popular musicals on Broadway and on tour.

“It is a very rare and special event when the star of a Broadway musical takes the show on the road,” said producer Kevin McCollum. “Rob won the hearts of theatregoers and huge critical acclaim for creating one of the great musical comedy roles in Broadway history. I am thrilled that audiences across the country are not only going to be able to laugh and tear-up at Rob’s landmark performance, but also see a magical onstage chemistry with Maggie, a major talent who I first met when she starred in the national tour of Avenue Q. Our show is all about family, so to have Rob and Maggie leading this on the road, it couldn’t be more perfect.”

Rob McClure (Daniel Hillard). Broadway: Mrs. Doubtfire (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Nominations), Chaplin (Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards), Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!, Noises Off, Honeymoon In Vegas, I'm Not Rappaport, and Avenue Q, as well as Where’s Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Off- Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors. Regional: Spamalot at The Kennedy Center, and productions at The MUNY, Paper Mill Playhouse, The Old Globe, The Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, American Repertory Theatre, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre Co., Flat Rock Playhouse, The McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. His acclaimed solo concert, Smile, has been performed on stages all over the world. Film: Recursion (Best Actor at The Queen’s World and Williamsburg film festivals.) TV: PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Julia, New Amsterdam, Blue Bloods, Servant, Evil, The Bite, Person Of Interest, Elementary, and The Good Fight. Despite divorcing her 8 times a week on stage, he is proudly and happily married to Leading Lady, Maggie Lakis. For their daughter, Sadie.

Maggie Lakis (Miranda Hillard). Credits include Bea in Something Rotten (1st National Tour), Avenue Q (1st National Tour and Off-Broadway at New World Stages), Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas (New Victory) and John Doyle's re-imagined Allegro (Classic Stage Company). Regional: Clybourne Park and Sunday in the Park with George (Arden Theatre), It’s a Wonderful Life: a Radio Play (Bucks County Playhouse), Jerome Robbins’ Broadway and Into the Woods (The Muny). Thanks to everyone at The Mine.

The 2023-2024 North American Tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE will launch at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY before continuing on to play 30+ cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and the just announced, Chicago, IL.

Tour Dates:

Buffalo, Ny

Shea's Pac

9/26/2023 – 10/1/2023

Hartford, Ct

Bushnell Center

10/3/2023 – 10/8/2023

Washington, D.C.

National Theatre

10/10/2023 – 10/15/2023

Providence, Ri

Providence Pac

10/17/2023 – 10/22/2023

Schenectady, Ny

Proctors Theatre

10/24/2023 – 10/29/2023

Columbus, Oh

Ohio Theatre

10/31/2023 – 11/5/2023

Nashville, Tn

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

11/7/2023 – 11/12/2023

Detroit, Mi

Fisher Theatre

11/14/2023 – 11/26/2023

Pittsburgh, Pa

Benedum Center

11/28/2023 – 12/3/2023

Cincinnati, Oh

Aronoff Center

12/5/2023 – 12/17/2023

Minneapolis, Mn

Orpheum Theatre

12/19/2023 – 12/24/2023

St. Louis, Mo

Fox Theatre

12/26/2023 – 1/7/2024

Cleveland, Oh

Connor Palace Theatre

1/9/2024 – 1/28/2024

Baltimore, Md

Hippodrome Theatre

1/30/2024 – 2/4/2024

Philadelphia, Pa

Academy Of Music

2/6/2024 – 2/18/2024

Rochester, Ny

Auditorium Theatre

2/20/2024 – 2/25/2024

Chicago, Il

James M. Nederlander Theatre

2/27/2024 – 3/10/2024

Memphis, Tn

Orpheum Theatre

3/12/2024 – 3/17/2024

Durham, Nc

Durham Performing Arts Center

3/19/2024 – 3/24/2024

Ft. Myers, Fl

Barbara Mann Performing Arts Hall

3/26/2024 – 3/31/2024

Tampa, Fl

Straz Center

4/2/2024 – 4/7/2024

Ft. Lauderdale, Fl

Broward Pac

4/9/2024 – 4/21/2024

Orlando, Fl

Dr. Phillips Center

4/23/2024 – 4/28/2024

Charlotte, Nc

Belk Theater

4/30/2024 – 5/5/2024

Greenville, Sc

Peace Center

5/7/2024 – 5/12/2024

New Orleans, La

Saenger Theatre

5/14/2024 – 5/19/2024

Tucson, Az

Centennial Hall

5/28/2024 – 6/2/2024

San Diego, Ca

Civic Center

6/4/2024 – 6/9/2024

Los Angeles, Ca

Pantages Theatre

6/11/2024 – 6/30/2024

San Francisco, Ca

Orpheum Theatre

7/2/2024 – 7/28/2024