Wake Up With BWW 7/12: CABARET Broadway Transfer, Matt Doyle in SINATRA Musical, and More!

The West End revival of Cabaret is headed to Broadway! The reimagined immersive production, currently playing in London, will make the trip across the pond next year. Further dates, details, and casting has yet to be announced.

LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR is set to embark on a World Tour, opening with European dates, including limited UK dates from September 2024. The production will then tour to over 15 countries worldwide, with exact dates and details to be announced.

Matt Doyle will take on the role of Frank Sinatra in the World Premiere of Sinatra The Musical, based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon. The musical is set to premeire at Birmingham Rep in the UK.

LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR Will Embark on World Tour

by Stephi Wild

A World Tour has been announced for LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR opening with European dates, including limited UK dates from September 2024.. (more...)

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the West End revival of Cabaret will open on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre in Spring 2024.. (more...)

Video: Watch Timothée Chalamet in the WONKA Movie Musical Trailer

by Michael Major

Based on the character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Timothée Chalamet introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka. The trailer for the new movie musical also features Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Olivia Colman, Natasha Rothwell, and more. Watch Chalamet sing and dance in the new video trailer now!. (more...)

Katerina McCrimmon to Star as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The principal cast been revealed for the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

The Tony Award-winning Matt Doyle will take on the iconic role of Frank Sinatra in the highly anticipated World Premiere of Sinatra The Musical, based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon. . (more...)

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse

by Blair Ingenthron

Stephen Sondheim's Manhattan home is now for sale. The 7 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in East Midtown has been listed by Michael J. Franco at Compass for $7M. . (more...)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anthony Chatmon II & More to Lead THE TEMPEST Musical Adaptation at Free Shakespeare in the Park

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Public Theater has revealed the cast for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Public Works’ THE TEMPEST, a new musical adaptation.. (more...)

Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album

by Michael Major

The musical was composed by the late Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line) with lyrics by Rupert Holmes (The Mystery of Edwin Drood). It is based on the iconic 1963 film by the late Jerry Lewis. This album signifies the last musical written by Hamlisch before his untimely passing.. (more...)

Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon

by Nicole Rosky

Katerina McCrimmon is set to lead the national tour of Funny Girl as Fanny Brice. Get to know the new leading lady with videos of some of her past performances in school and beyond.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Cheyenne Jackson, who turns 48 today!

Jackson was recently was seen starring in HBO Max's four-part LGBTQ+ Docuseries "Equal," Peacock's "Saved by the Bell" Reboot as well as Kenny Ortega's hit Netflix series "Julie and the Phantoms."

Cheyenne previously collaborated with Kenny Ortega as he appeared in Disney's hugely popular "Descendants 3." He appeared in multiple seasons FX and Ryan Murphy's award-winning horror anthology "American Horror Story." On television, Jackson has also starred on HBO's "Watchmen," Paramount Networks "American Woman," opposite Alicia Silverstone, NBC's 30 Rock as "Danny Baker" for four seasons, and "Dustin Goolsby" on Glee. Other television credits include "The Morning Show," "Family Practice," "Life on Mars," "Ugly Betty," "It Takes a Village," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Local Talent," "HR," and "Law and Order."



Jackson has appeared in numerous films including the 2006 Academy Award-nominated United 93, Behind the Candleabra, The Green, Price Check; Lola Versus, Love is Strange, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Mutual Friends, Opening Night, Beautiful Now, Day out of Days and Hello Again. He will also appear in the forthcoming feature, Werewolves Within.

On and off Broadway, Jackson has starred in The Performers, The Most Happy Fella, 8, Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk nomination), Damn Yankees, Xanadu (Drama League and Drama Desk nominations), The Agony & the Agony, All Shook Up (Theater World Award, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), the premiere cast of Altar Boyz, Aida, Thoroughly Modern Millie, On the 20th Century, and The 24 Hour Plays.

