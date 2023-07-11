Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Katerina McCrimmon is set to lead the national tour of Funny Girl as Fanny Brice.

McCrimmon is a proud Cuban-American from Miami, and she's thrilled to be playing Fanny in this dazzling production. Broadway: The Rose Tattoo (Roundabout Theatre Company). Other NY Theater: The Light in the Piazza (New York City Center Encores!). Regional: AZUL (The Eugene O'Neill Center), Ride the Cyclone (McCarter Theatre Center), Ah, Wilderness! (Hartford Stage). Katerina is a YoungArts Winner in Theater, a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, and received her BM in Musical Theatre from Florida State University.

Watch the show's new leading lady in action with some of her past performances below!

"The Music That Makes Me Dance" from Funny Girl:

"How Did We Come To This?" from The Wild Party:

“Oh to be a Movie Star/Gorgeous” from The Apple Tree:

"Whenever I Dream" from A New Brain:

The tour will officially open at Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, from September 9-16, 2023, before continuing on to more than 30 cities coast-to-coast, including Detroit, Cleveland, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Philadelphia.

The Broadway revival features iconic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People.” Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. As a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage, everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. The Observer describes the revival as “sparkling and explosively entertaining!”

FUNNY GIRL is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and features the classic score by Tony, Grammy, and Academy® Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Newsies).

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott (Falsettos); tap choreography by Ayodele Casel; scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical); costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty (Wicked); lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Cody Spencer; hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates; music supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and Jason Thinger; orchestrations by Chris Walker; dance, vocal, and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean. The associate director is Johanna McKeon; the associate choreographer is Jeffrey Gugliotti; the assistant director is Torya Beard; the assistant tap choreographer is Dre Torres.