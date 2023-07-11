LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR Will Embark on World Tour

A World Tour has been announced for LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR opening with European dates, including limited UK dates from September 2024.

Already booked to perform in over 15 countries worldwide including the UK, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and beyond, the World Tour will begin as the stage musical enters its 39th revolutionary year and will run throughout the upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations for the world's longest running musical in 2025. After which it is planned to play North and South America.

LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR will be expanded from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End. It will have an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas (and large theatres) with audiences of between 3,000 – 5,000. This spectacular production will have a UK company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew featuring a core cast with a great number of celebrated Les Mis guest stars appearing as their schedules allow.

Exact dates, cities, venues, casting and on sale details will begin to be revealed this Autumn.

To be the first to hear all the news and receive details of priority on sale for LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR please sign up at lesmis.com/concert.

Cameron Mackintosh said today, “Since the very first concert performance of Les Misérables in Sydney in January 1989, this remarkable musical has proved to be as powerful and successful in its every manifestation. Whether in its original full theatrical form, a blockbuster musical movie, or any of its numerous spectacularly staged concert performances. Over the show's nearly 40 years existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries. This much anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many of these celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars (and mine!) in their favourite musical. Both the show and the score of Les Mis continues to win poll after poll around the world as the publics favourite musical of all time containing so many of the most memorable and beloved songs ever written for the musical theatre. The euphoria of the cast reunion performances of Miz are legendary and always prove a sell-out so I look forward to this unique event being the ultimate demonstration of Do You Hear The People Sing ever!”

Nick Grace said today, “I'm thrilled to be co-producing this exciting new world tour with Cameron and to have the opportunity of working on this iconic musical. I'm looking forward to taking this incredible new UK touring production all over the world, bringing it to existing Les Mis fans and those that will be experiencing the phenomenon for the first time.”

Nick Grace is one of the World's leading producers and general managers of international touring productions and in the last 25 years has presented shows in 59 countries worldwide including BATMAN LIVE – World Arena Tour, WALKING WITH DINOSAURS – The Arena Spectacular, BLUE MAN GROUP World Tour and the ongoing MAMMA MIA ! UK & International Tour.

The critically acclaimed production of Les Misérables continues to play at the Sondheim Theatre, where it will soon be celebrating its 39th revolutionary year, and several other local language productions around the world. To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Oscar-winning movie a remastered and remixed version will be released in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital on 18 July.